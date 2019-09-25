School safety was on the minds of area superintendents Wednesday at the Texas Public Schools Post 86th Legislative Summit hosted by Longview ISD.
In some cases, it's always on their minds, said White Oak ISD Superintendent Mike Gilbert.
"Nobody’s more concerned with safety than we are," he said. "You can be consumed with that to the point that you don’t experience the joy this job is capable of giving you."
Gilbert, along with Mount Pleasant ISD Superintendent Judd Marshall, Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt, Texarkana ISD Superintendent Paul Norton and Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford, took part in a panel on reactions to the 86th legislative session, which ended this spring. School board members and other administrators also participated.
Gilbert said the school finance bill, or House Bill 3, "was the most significant funding increase that I’ve ever experienced in 39 years in this business." The legislation injected billions of dollars into Texas public schools.
"It directly and immediately impacted our districts salaries to employees," he said.
Gilbert said he does not refer to the salary increases as a pay raise, but a correction. Many employees were able to receive extra compensation that they deserved, he said.
Still, districts should be cautious with the funds in case there is not as much money available to schools in the next session in Austin.
"As board members and as superintendents, you want to stay cautious. We did not spend all the new revenue," Gilbert said. "Nothing comes for free. Stay active, but be cautious about what’s to come."
Marshall said Mount Pleasant ISD spent much of the summer talking about safety and security. The conversation was not just limited to shootings or other violent situations, but safety during severe weather and other emergencies.
Voters in Mount Pleasant ISD passed a $55 million bond package in May, he said. Much of that funding will pay for improved security features.
Those updates include new cameras with better resolution and a room with monitors to view all cameras at once, Marshall said. There also will be someone in the room viewing the cameras at all times.
Gilbert said after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, White Oak ISD started looking into how to make the campuses safer.
Those changes include making doors exit-only, badges for teacher and staff entry, an area that law enforcement has access to if it needs to investigate something on campus and other improvements.
For Norton, safety starts with relationships, then good technology.
"The No. 1 thing you can do for safety is have a relationship with your kids," he said. "That’s the biggest thing we can do to keep our kids from making poor choices."
Other topics discussed Wednesday at the summit included what the session means to public schools, an overview of the bills passed, educator benefits and other talks with educators and lawmakers.
Longview ISD Place 6 Trustee Ted Beard ended the panel with thanking not only the moderators, but superintendents in attendance.
"There's a saying that I say with teachers — not only do you have to love what you teach, but who you teach — and so you guys have shown that particular model," he said. "For the board members in the room, I use a similar script — not only do you have to love what you serve, but who you serve."