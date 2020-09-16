The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority has named Tyler native Glenn Green as the organization’s new executive director.
Green was with the Texas Department of Transportation for 35 years. He was TxDOT district engineer in Atlanta and, most recently, in Tyler.
“I’ve been impressed with how NET RMA is fulfilling its vision of providing transportation solutions that enhance the quality of life and economic environment in our area,” Green said. “As Northeast Texas continues to thrive and grow, NET RMA is going to play a critical role in advancing the area’s transportation infrastructure that will connect area residents to each other and to businesses across the region.”
As district engineer at TxDOT, Green led district operations and engineering oversight of all activities in the Tyler area, including transportation planning for all long- and near-term projects, right-of-way design, construction, inspection, maintenance, emergency response operations, and safety and environmental functions.
NET RMA is an independent government agency that aims to accelerate transportation projects in Gregg and 13 other East Texas counties.