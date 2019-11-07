Spring Hill High School, 10:30 a.m. today, Spring Hill High School Library, 2800 E. George Richey Road, Longview. Veterans luncheon and recognition. Information: (903) 759-4404.
Parkway Elementary School, 6:30 p.m. today, Pine Tree ISD auditorium, 601 Pine Tree Parkway, Longview. Veterans Day music show. Information: (903) 295-5151.
Birch Elementary School, 9 a.m. Friday, Birch Elementary cafeteria, 815 Birch Road, Longview. Veterans Day program. Information: (903) 295-5120.
Longview Regional Medical Center, 9 a.m. Friday, Flag pole at main entrance, 2901 N. Fourth St., Longview. Veterans Appreciation with posting of colors and recognition of all branches of Armed Forces. Information: facebook.com/LongviewRegionalMedicalCenter .
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, 10 a.m. Friday, 510 E. Stoner Ave., Shreveport. Junior ROTC Drill Team, Marine Corps Color Guard, flag-folding ceremony, Lt. Col. Julio Gomez, Air Force Global Strike Command. Information: facebook.com/VAShreveport .
R.F. Hunt Elementary School, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Norton Lovell Auditorium, 11150 Texas 154 E., Diana. Veterans Day program, followed by luncheon for all veterans. Information: (903) 663-8000.
St. Mary’s Catholic School, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, 405 Hollybrook Drive, Longview. Celebration of Service recognition lunch. Information: (903) 753-1657.
Gregg County Courthouse, 11 a.m. Monday, courthouse steps, 101 E. Methvin St., Longview. Veterans Day event sponsored by VFW Post 1183. Information: (903) 297-3652.
Pine Tree Middle School, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 600 Pine Tree Parkway, Longview. Veterans Day parade and ceremony. Information: (903) 295-5160.
Pine Tree Primary School, 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, also Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, 1808 Silver Falls Road, Longview. Veterans Day lunch. Information: (903) 295-5095.