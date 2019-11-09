Hallsville Junior High School, 9 a.m. Monday, school auditorium, 1 Bobcat Lane, Hallsville. Veterans Day program with light refreshments beforehand, speaker U.S. military veteran Chris Comer, parade down Bobcat Lane immediately after program.
R.F. Hunt Elementary School, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Norton Lovell Auditorium, 11150 Texas 154 E., Diana. Veterans Day program, followed by luncheon for all veterans. Information: (903) 663-8000.
St. Mary’s Catholic School, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, 405 Hollybrook Drive, Longview. Celebration of Service recognition lunch. Information: (903) 753-1657.
Gregg County Courthouse, 11 a.m. Monday, courthouse steps, 101 E. Methvin St., Longview. Veterans Day event sponsored by VFW Post 1183. In case of rain, event will move to covered parking lot. Information: (903) 297-3652.
Pine Tree Middle School, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 600 Pine Tree Parkway, Longview. Veterans Day parade and ceremony. Information: (903) 295-5160.
Pine Tree Primary School, 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 1808 Silver Falls Road, Longview. Veterans Day lunch. Information: (903) 295-5095.
Jefferson High School, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Thursday, 1 Bulldog Drive, Jefferson. Veterans Day reception from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. at high school Commons Area. Free reservations due to Tracey Powell at (903) 665-2461 by Tuesday. Veterans Day assembly 2:45 to 3:15 p.m., high school gym.