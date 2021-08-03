Tyler ISD physical education teacher Ashley Phelps wiped tears of joy and excitement from her face Tuesday as she was named Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year at the Region 7 Education Service Center in Kilgore.
Phelps was among 21 elementary district winners in the region, which includes school districts in Longview and surrounding areas. Phelps’ secondary counterpart was Amy Thompson of Lindale ISD.
With the win, Phelps and Thompson move on to compete for the titles of Texas Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year, respectively.
Districts nominated their elementary and secondary teachers of the year for the competition, all of whom were honored Tuesday during the 2022 Regional Awards Reception and Celebration.
Longview ISD was represented by Brandi Patterson of Hudson PEP and Dawn Moore of Foster Middle School. Laurie Karling was Pine Tree ISD’s Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Jamie Hudman took the district’s secondary nomination.
Here are all of the district winners:
Elementary
- Jennifer Acker, Bullard ISD
- Stephanie Beets, Kilgore ISD
- Kristi Carr, Tatum ISD
- Sheri Evans, Waskom ISD
- Nikki Groth, Lindale ISD
- Cassye Huff, Edgewood ISD
- Cara Hume, Hallsville ISD
- Jeanne Jackson, Palestine ISD
- Laurie Karling, Pine Tree ISD
- Amber Morris, New Diana ISD
- Nathan Nance, Gilmer ISD
- Tina Omdahl, Gladewater ISD
- Brandi Patterson, Longview ISD
- Ashley Phelps, Tyler ISD
- Jamie Prock, Marshall ISD
- Rhonda Proffer, Whitehouse ISD
- Robyn Renick, Chapel Hill ISD
- Susan Sowards, Lufkin ISD
- Melissa Stovall, Jacksonville ISD
- Loree’ Tatum, White Oak ISD
- Vicki Walker, Alba Golden ISD
Secondary
- Jamie Booth, Marshall ISD
- Heather Calhoun, Palestine ISD
- Jamie Cook, Gladewater ISD
- Joe Farmer, Whitehouse ISD
- Kelly Graff, Hallsville
- Tamara Greene, Rusk ISD
- Lisa Heath, Diboll ISD
- Staci Henderson, White Oak ISD
- Jamie Hudman, Pine Tree ISD
- Ashley LaCroix, Tyler ISD
- Amy McKeethan, Bullard ISD
- Dawn Moore, Longview ISD
- Julie Patterson, Carthage ISD
- Suellen Pfeffer, Kilgore ISD
- Kathryn Potter, Gilmer ISD
- Angela Russell, Jacksonville ISD
- Trisha Sampson, New Diana ISD
- Darin Swift, Edgewood ISD
- Amy Thompson, Lindale ISD