For Anthony Goodson, "forever" is a word he'll never forget.
Goodson said he and his wife are about to celebrate their one-year anniversary and wanted to mark the occasion with matching tattoos.
They both attended Saturday's Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview and left with "forever" tattoos in blue ink.
The event, which continues 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, features artists, side shows, tattoo contests, art exhibits, vendors, food and drinks and more. Admission is $20 and free for children 12 and younger.
Goodson, of Dallas, came to the expo after hearing about it from friends.
" 'Forever' (by Aaron Lewis), is our song, and that's what (my wife) walked down down the aisle to," he said.
Goodson said he had lost count of the number of tattoos he has but distinctly remembers his first. He was 17 when he got an old English "A" on his arm.
"My dad told me I couldn't get any tattoos, but he had a 'T' tattooed on his arm, so I got an 'A' 'cause my dad's name's Tony, mine's Anthony, so I got the 'A' just to prove him wrong," Goodson said with a smile.
He declined to repeat what his dad said when he saw his tattoo.
Frank Hedglin of North Carolina gave Goodson his newest ink.
Hedglin said he was mentored by Longview tattoo artist Rikki Bailey, adding that he comes to the Longview expo every year just for Bailey.
"I got into tattooing because I wanted to be part of a crew, you know, part of a team that we all did everything together," Hedglin said.
Jazmyne Wood got a tattoo Saturday in honor of her son, Jackson, while her husband, Chase Brewer, sat nearby and watched. It was Wood's first time at the expo, but she said she arrived early to secure a spot.
Wood's tattoo was an illustration of a mother holding a baby in her arms and was framed by plants and flowers.
"When (the tattoo artist) was down on my wrist bone, that's what really hurt, but (it's) nothing compared to childbirth," she said.
Caleb Cannon, her artist, chimed in and said that's a great way to describe the pain from getting a tattoo.
Cannon, from Arlington, said he started as a graffiti artist but moved to tattooing and has been doing it for about 10 years. He learned the art from his mentor, Daniel Bryant.
"My mentor ... found me in a dark hole in life, and he's been tattooing for over 25 years ... His studio is in the area I grew up in," he said.
Cannon said he enjoys the freedom that comes with tattooing as a profession.
"We're gypsies at heart — we go anywhere, make money and provide for our family," he said.
Cannon said he has attended the expo for five years and loves Longview because he's "East Texas folk," as his family is from Atlanta.
Numerous vendors selling jewelry and assorted other items also are set up at the expo, including The Dreaming Peddler of Longview.
Owner Jason Robbins said the business has been operating on Evergreen Street in Longview for more than a year.
"We started during COVID, and Longview needed a great, odd, metaphysical store," he said.
The Dreaming Peddler has various crystals, jewelry, bones, skulls, taxidermy, art and more for sale.