Brenda Drew spends hours and sometimes days handcrafting jewelry by repurposing objects such as zippers and spoons and transforming them into bracelets, necklaces and rings.
“I started making jewelry a few years ago,” she said. “It’s been fun.”
Drew, of Longview, is one of 23 vendors participating in the Longview Museum of Fine Arts’ annual Holiday Market and Tea Room this week at the museum. The holiday market will be held daily through Friday while the tea room, which will feature to-go lunches, will be held today and Friday.
The Holiday Market vendors are mostly local artisans who handmake items such as jewelry, clothing, scarves, mugs, ornaments, cards and other items.
“We are doing our best to offer a safe environment for the public to come out, shop and support local artisans,” museum Director Tiffany Jehorek said.
Several vendors said they have struggled this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic as many local trade shows have been canceled. They expressed gratitude that LMFA continued to offer the holiday market in a socially distanced environment.
“It’s been tough. I had lined up to do six shows when COVID hit, and they all closed,” said Valery Guignon, an artisan from Winnsboro. “I started to panic, and then I said to myself, ‘Don’t panic, God’s on your side.’ I’m getting by, but it’s been tight.”
Guignon creates what she describes as “wearable art.” A first time vendor at the museum’s holiday market, she makes artistic clothing, jewelry and accessories.
“I have a friend who helps sew these wonderful patchwork pieces,” Guignon said, showing a patchwork piece reminiscent of a kimono. “This is made out of an antique Japanese kimono fabric that I topped with a peachy color. I hand-painted black silk, and then my friend put it all together on her dining room table.”
Guignon has been crafting things since she was a child. Her fascination started with jigsaw puzzles and grew from there.
“I just try to please people. As I like to say, I make beautiful things to make beautiful women more beautiful,” she said.
Another first-time vendor, Park Place Home, debuted its eclectic collection of items at the market. Park Place Home is an online-only boutique for home items based in Longview.
“We really wanted to come here and see how people responded to a lot of the handmade items,” said Chaz Bingham, who operates the new online business with Lea Shappell. “I feel like there are so many things that you see that aren’t really handmade any more.”
Park Place Home featured live succulents in planters, handmade Christmas cards and mugs with pop culture references, pillows, ornaments and a variety of home items.
Mandi Blackford, of Jetset Barbie Art, also displayed a variety of handmade items including Christmas ornaments, mugs and artwork. Blackford, who has participated in the market before, said she’s hopeful that people will visit the market this week.
“I’m hoping that people are excited to shop in person instead of online and that they will come in and see us,” she said.
Lucinda Hamilton was among shoppers Tuesday who were excited for the market. Hamilton said she visits the museum’s holiday market every year.
“I love the holiday market at the art museum because of the variety of unique gifts and beautiful jewelry,” she said. “Everybody should come and browse and find something special.”
The Holiday Market is open daily this week at the museum, while the Holiday Tea Room will serve to-go orders from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Friday. Food orders, which are $25 each, can be placed online at www.lmfa.org or by calling the museum at (903) 753-8103.