Jeff and Christina McAuley of Longview are embracing the adage that one person's junk is another's treasure.
The McAuleys gave new life — and light — to a can that they found at a junkyard and converted it into a lamp. It was among the items for sale Tuesday at the Holiday Magic Tea Room Luncheon and Market at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts.
"We take items that other people would throw away and make creative lamps out of which some people consider junk," Christina McAuley said. The word "upcycle" describes what they do.
New to the annual market, Jeff McAuley said he and his wife plan to establish a nonprofit organization called Circle 7 Creation and Restoration to help women recover from addictions, using proceeds from selling their creations to help fund it.
The McAuleys were among about 25 artisans who participated in the four-hour, Christmas-time market, which continues through Friday.
Pilar McLemore, ArtWorks director at the museum, said the Friends of the Museum Guild started the event as a fundraiser more than 20 years ago.
"It just became a holiday tradition for the community," she said. She added about 350 people attended Tuesday's luncheon, the first of four this week.
The market featured vendors who sold jewelry, wallets made from leather and alligator hides, paintings, dolls' clothing and other hand-made merchandise.
Vendor Gabrielle Bachers, owner of Accents by Gabrielle, said the market provided a relaxed setting. She sold wraps and scarves made from yarn and knits.
"It's always a nice, little comfortable market," she said. "People are not stressed as they are everywhere else."
Bachers and vendor Karrie Traylor, owner of That Girl's Boutique in Longview, said they have been attending the market for about six years.
Traylor said she was selling "lots of holiday Christmas 'gifty' items." That included throws and socks with engraved messages, handbags and jewelry accessories.
Vendors Kim Geraci of Winnsboro and Mandi Blackford of Longview provided different takes on painting.
Geraci labels herself on her business card as a "Christian artist." Her paintings include subjects such as cityscapes and dancers with the names "Strength," "Hope," "Mercy" and "Grace."
"I want myself to be received by those who are Christian or those who are not Christian because I believe these paintings will tell their own story," Geraci said.
Blackford, who was new to the market, made statements of her own with "cheeky" messages such as "Hurry Down the Chimney Tonight" on small canvas paintings. She also sold paintings on compact mirrors, watercolor portraits of people and pets and Reader's Digest books cut into the shape of an owl and a woman's face.
Working by day in computer software for the hotel industry, Blackford said she dubbed her art business JetsetBarbieArt.com because her frequent travels inspired her friends to nickname her Jetset Barbie.
While sitting down, Blackford stood out by wearing a headband, pink shoes, glitter and gift-wrapping ribbons in her hair.
"I just like all the sparkle," she said with a laugh.
The luncheon is at noon today through Friday, while the market is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday.
Admission to the market is free, and tickets to the luncheon are $28 each.
Go to lmfa.org or call (903) 753-8103 for information or tickets.