Cultural groups in Longview are awaiting word on a pot of city grant funding that increased 3.6% this year because of rising hotel/motel tax revenues.
As with every year, the pot falls short of the total request from the arts groups by nearly $200,000, but big news from Austin could make up that shortfall with state grants, officials said.
On Thursday morning, the Arts!Longview Cultural District was named a Texas Cultural District by unanimous vote of the Texas Commission on the Arts.
The designation makes Longview's nine cultural arts groups eligible to apply for project grants totaling $2.5 million annually through the state commission, Arts!Longview Task Force Chairwoman Nancy Murray said.
Meanwhile, representatives from eight groups ranging from the performing arts to local museums spent Wednesday and Thursday evenings making their pitches to the city's Cultural Activities Advisory Commission, which must split $285,000 in municipal grants.
The groups have asked the city for a combined $471,814.49 to pay for performances, showcases or other events held in Longview between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30, 2020, Community Services Assistant Director Dietrich Johnson said.
The city's pot increased $10,000, or 3.6%, from last year's pot, while the groups want about $1,500 less than they did a year ago.
"We're excited about the increase, which means that there is an increase in our hotel occupancy taxes, which is a direct correlation as to how much funding is available to various cultural entities," Johnson said.
The final award recommendations will be tabulated over the next week or so before they are presented to the Longview City Council for final approval, Johnson said.
Local hotel owners, operators or managers collect a 9% hotel tax from their guests. The tax covers hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts, along with apartments, homes or condos that are rented fewer than 30 consecutive days.
The city divvies up those revenues seven ways on community-based programs and activities that enrich local tourism.
"Every one of those organizations is actively bringing great programming to Longview. That’s at the city level," Murray said. "Now, a new pot of money has been opened up at the state level for those organizations. This can have a huge economic impact in Longview."
Last year, the city collected $2.42 million in hotel/motel tax revenue. According to city records, $1.48 million went to convention and information centers, $347,000 went to promoting regulating sporting events in the city and $275,000 went to promoting or improving the arts. The remaining $320,000 was divided out to advertising, historical restoration or registering convention delegates.
The city projects that it will collect $2.62 million for the 2019 fiscal year, which is about $80,000 more than initial budget projections, according to City Manager Keith Bonds' 2020 budget that the City Council approved last week.