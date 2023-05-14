Arts!Longview is inviting members of the public to share memories of James Snowden, who will be awarded in January with the organization’s 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award.
In preparation of the Arts!Longview Honors celebration next year, the organization is asking family, friends, former students, current band members and community supporters to share their memories of Snowden. Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos said submissions will be used as part of the Honors event.
“Throughout his career, Dr. Snowden impacted the lives of thousands of people. As we prepare to honor and recognize him with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence, we want to hear those stories,” Cavazos said.
Arts!Longview has created a form, which the public is invited to complete. The form contains space to share a memory of Snowden, upload a photo and more.
Snowden will be recognized Jan. 20 during the second annual Arts!Longview Honors celebration. Through video and live performances by individuals and groups in Longview’s arts community, the evening will celebrate Snowden and his impact on the area arts community.
Snowden founded the Longview Symphony Orchestra in 1968 and the East Texas Symphonic Band in 1988. He started the orchestra program at Longview High School in 1968 and also taught at Pine Tree ISD for many years.
Additionally, he served as the musical director for the former Longview Community Theatre and also served as a musical director for ArtsView Children’s Theatre. Through the Symphonic Band and previously with the Longview Symphony, Snowden also conducted joint performances with Longview Ballet Theatre.
To share a memory of Snowden with Arts!Longview, visit tinyurl.com/4dbynt45 .