Arts!Longview is asking for feedback on a possible new creative space for local artists.
Cynthia Hellen, executive director of Arts!Longview, said the nonprofit organization is in the early stages of the project, which could serve as a workspace, performance space or exhibition space.
Hellen said she wants artists to have a place where they can display and sell their work. Additionally, she believes the space could be used to bring in community members who don't know a lot about the local art scene and want to become engaged.
"If we did it, it would be super cool not just for the artists but the community," Hellen said. "A place that the public can come in and see and buy and enjoy and hang out and take part in whatever's going on there that day."
Arts!Longview has emailed surveys to local artists to gauge response/need for such a space. Those contacted include artists who have participated in ArtWalk over the past several years as well as those who participated in recent mural projects, among others, Hellen said.
Directors of local cultural organizations also were given surveys to pass along to local artists, including painters, musicians and performance artists.
She said about 20 survey responses have been received so far.
The survey asks such questions as:
"In an artist incubator workspace, what tools would need to be provided?";
"What kind of lighting will you need in the workspace?"; and
"What hours would you need access to the workspace?"
"It's just a big, big project, and we wanna make sure we're going about it the right way and taking all the needs into consideration," Hellen said.
She said when the organization applied for its designation as a cultural district from the Texas Commission on the Arts, having an artist workspace was on the application as one of the goals it wanted to accomplish in the future.
One of the members of the board for Arts!Longview owns a warehouse and offered it for possible future use by the organization.
"When we were presented this idea of this warehouse, we kind of thought that could be what we're looking for," Hellen said.
The organization is still accepting surveys and reviewing responses, and Hellen said she will send one to anyone who's interested.
"We believe there's a need for it, but getting that feedback from people who would actually use it is very important. And getting a sense that there is a need for something like that in town is very encouraging," Hellen said.
Since the plan is in the early stages, there is no indication of how much the project would cost or how it would be paid for, Hellen said.
However, she believe that with the number of creative people in Longview, a space for artists would benefit the community.
"Another place where there can be that interaction with artists I think would be really a benefit to the community, and a cool addition to what's going on here in Longview," Hellen said.