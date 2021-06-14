Longview's cultural district is getting a bit more artistic this week.
Arts!Longview is installing utility box wrappers this week to enhance the area and improve the visibility of the city's cultural arts district.
"This spring Arts!Longview is installing vinyl wrappers on 16 utility boxes throughout the district," said Cynthia Hellen, executive director of Arts!Longview. "We launched an art contest for those wrappers with all first through 12th graders in Longview schools while the students were working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic."
Through the art contest, students in Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Longview private schools and home school could submit up to 10 pieces of art to be considered as utility box wrappers. Entries were judged by the Arts!Longview board of directors, and 10 winners were selected.
Among the first wrappers to be installed Monday was a piece at Green and Methvin streets that depicts farm animals, including a cow, with a hot air balloon flying in the sky. More utility box wrappers will be installed in the coming days.
The utility box wrappers are among efforts to improve the visibility of the Arts!Longview district, which encompasses downtown Longview and extends toward the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University. Other efforts include 165 street light banners, three new murals being painted and 75 street sign toppers. The new additions are made possible as part of a $70,000 matching grant the Texas Commission on the Arts awarded to Arts!Longview.