Children danced with Disney princesses and held violin bows for the first time Tuesday night at the Arts!Longview Family Fun Night.
Held at Longview World of Wonders in downtown, the event was meant to introduce children to Longview's cultural arts organizations.
Groups that participated include ArtsView Children's Theater, East Texas Symphonic Band, Gregg County Historical Museum, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, Longview Arboretum, Longview Ballet Theater, Longview Fine Arts Museum, Longview Symphony and Longview World of Wonders.