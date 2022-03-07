A reception is scheduled Thursday for the reopening of the Longview Community Center prior to the opening performance of Theatre Longview’s production of “Crimes of the Heart.”
The come-and-go reception is set for 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the center at 500 E. Whaley St., according to Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos. The public is invited to the reception, which will include complimentary refreshments.
Arts!Longview is a nonprofit that oversees the city’s 320-acre state-designated cultural district in the city, which includes downtown Longview and stretches south along Mobberly Avenue to LeTourneau University, home to the Belcher Center.
In November, county commissioners approved an agreement that turns over operation of the Longview Community Center to Arts!Longview. Theatre Longview’s performance Thursday will be the first in the reopened center.
“We are so proud to play a role in bringing live performances back to the Longview Community Center,” Arts!Longview Cavazos said in a statement on Monday. “This historic building is a true gem in our community. Many people have treasured memories of theater performances, concerts, receptions, showers, birthday parties and so much more in this building. We are excited to welcome the public back to the Longview Community Center on March 10.”
Tickets are available in advance through Theatre Longview and will be available prior to performances at the Longview Community Center’s box office. Thursday’s performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Shows are also scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. show on Sunday.
Gregg County has made improvements to the center, such as repainting the lobby, parlor, dressing rooms and several other areas of the building, to prepare it for reopening, according to Cavazos.
“We are incredibly grateful for this partnership with Gregg County. This partnership is great for Arts!Longview and our founding arts organizations but also for the county as a whole as we work to make the Longview Community Center available to the general public for rentals at reasonable rates,” Cavazos said. “We are excited to bring renewed life and energy to this building and believe it goes a long way toward furthering our mission to spark a love for the arts, history and culture in our community.”
The Longview Community Center, which opened in 1940, has a 259-seat auditorium, stage with an orchestra pit, kitchen, dining room and meeting spaces.