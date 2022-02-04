Arts!Longview has selected Pat George Mitchell, the founder of Longview Ballet Theatre, as the organization’s first recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence.
Mitchell will be honored Jan. 28, 2023, during Arts!Longview’s first Honors Gala, according to the organization.
“The Honors Gala is an opportunity for Arts!Longview to highlight and recognize the accomplishments of individuals, such as Pat George Mitchell, who have made outstanding contributions to the Longview artistic community,” said Christina Cavazos, Arts!Longview executive director.
The Arts!Longview Honors Gala Committee selected Mitchell as its first honoree in recognition of her contributions to the community, serving for 50 years as the artistic director of Longview Ballet Theatre.
Mitchell founded the ballet company in 1972 and has led 50 productions, according to Arts!Longview. Additionally, she has choreographed more than 150 ballets and taught more than 1,000 dance students in her 53-year career. Mitchell also has brought professional guest artists from New York, Miami, Salt Lake City and other cities to Longview productions.
“For these reasons and more, we are proud to honor Pat George Mitchell with Arts!Longview’s first Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence,” Cavazos said. “Her work over the past 50 years exemplifies the mission of Arts!Longview.”
Mitchell said she is honored to be recognized with the award. She intends to end her career with the Longview Ballet Theatre following the organization’s performance of “Cinderella,” which is scheduled March 4-6 at the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University.
“I feel my old job is done here, and I am about to embark on what my new job might be. However, I do know I have given everything I have to develop a dream, and because of that, I am OK,” she said. “This life of ours just simply goes by too quickly when you have fallen in love with the music of your heart and the dance of your life.”
In addition to recognizing Mitchell, Arts!Longview will honor its supporters at next year's gala, the organization said. A 1920s theme of “The Great Gatsby” is planned for the black-tie event.
Proceeds from the Honors Gala will support Arts!Longview in its mission to spark a love of the arts, history and culture in order to celebrate and enhance Longview’s creative community, according to the organization.
For information, visit www.artslongview.org .