Tickets are on sale for Arts!Longview’s inaugural fundraising event, during which the organization plans to present its first Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence.
Pat George Mitchell, the founder and artistic director of Longview Ballet Theatre, is set to received the award Jan. 28 during Arts!Longview Honors at the Longview Community Center on East Whaley Street.
Arts!Longview Honors will be the signature fundraising event to support the nonprofit organization that manages Longview's 343-acre state-designated Cultural District.
“Arts!Longview Honors is an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of the Cultural District and to recognize individuals, such as Ms. Mitchell, who have made outstanding contributions to our artistic community,” Executive Director Christina Cavazos said.
Tickets include reserved seating inside the Longview Community Center's 259-seat auditorium. Cavazos said the presentation will feature a variety of live performances in addition to the award presentation to Mitchell.
Cavazos said in addition to watching the presentation, tickets also include hors d’ouevres and cocktails before the program, dessert and champagne afterward, and live music throughout the evening. Guests also will be treated to valet parking and a red carpet entrance, she said.
“The Longview Community Center has many Art Déco features, and we’re really playing off of those features for this event. It will be very classic, Hollywood glamour designed to celebrate this wonderful building that we now call our home,” she said.
Formal attire is requested for the evening.
Proceeds from the event will help support Arts!Longview.
The organization has finished numerous artistic additions to the Cultural District, including installing four murals and three sculptures.
Arts!Longview also hosts the quarterly downtown ArtWalks.
Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3ERbAc0.
For information, go to artslongview.org or call (903) 738-1865.