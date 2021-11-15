The more than 80-year-old Longview Community Center will soon be under new management and reopen for public use in the coming months.
Gregg County Commissioners on Monday approved a lease and management agreement for the facility with Arts!Longview. Arts!Longview is the nonprofit organization charged with shepherding the goals of the 320-acre state-designated Arts!Longview Cultural District. The district stretches from downtown Longview south down Mobberly Avenue to LeTourneau University and includes the area where the Longview Community Center is located at Methvin and Whaley.
Arts!Longview Board President Jon Cromer said the community center has been closed since the pandemic began.
"We think this partnership will be a great thing, not only for the district but for the county as a whole, because we plan to make the building available for people around the community to rent at reasonable rates for events, performances, meetings..." Cromer said.
It also will continue to be used as a polling place.
"We're excited about it," Cromer said. "We think it really goes a long way in furthering what we're trying to accomplish in downtown."
One benefit of the cultural district is it made Arts!Longview and the city's arts and culture groups eligible for state grant funding that previously wasn't available to them. Those grants have brought $370,000 to Longview groups since the district was established two years ago.
Cromer praised the county for improvements it's already made to the building — improving accessibility for people with disabilities, improved bathrooms and painting.
"We'd like to pursue the next step of that and improve the lighting and sound equipment and bring it up to date," Cromer said, adding the organization will be seeking grant funding during the next cycle starting in the spring. "The auditorium needs new seating, paint — there's work on the stage that will make it more attractive for artists and groups to come and rent the facility or utilize the facility that will certainly add to what we're able to offer here in Longview."
The renewable two-year lease agreement includes a $1 per year payment from Arts!Longview to the county, with the county continuing its maintenance responsibilities for the building. Arts!Longview is responsible for overseeing rentals — a rental policy and rate schedule have already been completed. Also, Arts!Longview will pay the county, on a quarterly basis, 60% of the quarterly net operating income above $5,000. The county will continue to own the building.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said Arts!Longview will be able to provide the building "tender loving care" in a way the county cannot.
The community center originally was a joint project between the Longview Federation of Women's Clubs and Gregg County. It was built at a cost of about $37,000 between 1930 and 1940, opening on May 14, 1940. The building includes a 265-seat auditorium, stage with an orchestra pit, kitchen, dining room and several sizes of meeting spaces. The county took over operation of the facility in 2011.
Cynthia Hellen, Arts!Longview executive director, previously was the director of LeTourneau University's Belcher Center. She helped plan and then opened the performance venue 15 years ago, after having developed policies and rental rates.
"We do have some good counsel from that standpoint," Cromer said of having her one staff as the organization takes over operating of this event venue.
Arts!Longview will move its office to the community center as well.
Hellen said she expects Arts!Longview will be ready to start talking to people and organizations interesting in renting the facility after the first of the year.
"One thing it's doing is kind of moving the focus a little east in the district," Hellen said, adding that much of what happens in the district right now happens in one part of downtown Longview.
"We're really excited about pushing it a little further east," she said.
She and Cromer anticipate the center will host performances, community events from throughout the county, and art displays, with Cromer saying it could serve as an "incubator" for performers and aspiring artists.
"It's a building that we would never be able to do something like this on our own," Cromer said. "To be able to partner with a governmental entity like that gives us a shot in the arm of expanding what we're trying to do with this cultural district."
Arts!Longview expects to move its office to the community center in the coming weeks, relocating from the former Regions Bank building on Fredonia Street in downtown Longview.