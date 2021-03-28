Arts!Longview Cultural District will host a virtual town hall meeting from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Board President Jon Cromer and Executive Director Cynthia Hellen will present an overview of past Arts!Longview activities and answer questions during the meeting.
Arts!Longview is a nonprofit organization formed in 2019. The group was created after a Longview Chamber of Commerce inter-city visit to Waco in 2018, which included that city’s cultural district. Following the trip, a local task force was created to pursue the possibility of a cultural district designation from the Texas Commission on the Arts. In 2019, the task force applied for and was granted acceptance as an official Texas Cultural District. The nonprofit organization was formed to oversee the ongoing effort to promote and develop the district.
The cultural district covers more than 320 acres including downtown Longview and stretches south to LeTourneau University. The area is home to museums, restaurants, parks, live music, theater and historic buildings.
To register for the meeting, go to tinyurl.com/zmttakjr .