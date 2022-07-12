Arts!Longview plans to install its first sculpture in the Cultural Arts District at 9 a.m. Wednesday in front of the Longview Public Library.
The bronze sculpture, which is titled “Books Make Dreams,” features a young Black girl holding two books, both of which were written by Black authors.
“We are so proud to bring another piece of public art to our Cultural Arts District in the form of this beautiful bronze sculpture,” said Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos. “Art, like literature, is a form of creative expression that has the power to educate, inform and inspire communities. We hope this young girl, lovingly called ‘Lucy,’ will both inspire and bring joy to patrons of the Longview Public Library.”
“Books Make Dreams” is a bronze sculpture conceptualized by J.P. “Pat” Childress, of Boerne. Childress grew up in East Texas, graduating from New London High School (now West Rusk High School). He is the twin brother of the late Mike Childress, who worked for Eastman Chemical Co. in Longview for 38 years and was a longtime community leader.
The sculpture will be in the library’s Eastman Plaza.
“Our library could not be more grateful to Mr. Childress for creating this custom statue for staff and patrons to enjoy for generations to come,” said Jennifer Eldridge, library director. “Being a part of Arts!Longview and the Cultural Arts District has not only opened us up to more opportunities such as this art installation, but has really opened us up to the beautiful partnerships we have gained with the arts community at large."
Arts!Longview is a nonprofit organization that manages the city's 343-acre state-designated Cultural Arts District. The district encompasses downtown and extends to the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University.
For information, visit www.artslongview.org.