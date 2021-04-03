Street light banners being installed in downtown Longview and the surrounding area are the first of many efforts to help greet visitors to the city’s cultural district.
In addition to 165 street light banners, residents soon will see three new murals being painted, 75 street sign toppers and 16 utility box wrappers being installed and two to three entryway monuments being erected. The new additions are made possible as part of a $70,000 matching grant the Texas Commission on the Arts awarded to Arts!Longview.
The efforts are intended to increase the visibility of the Arts!Longview cultural district. Arts!Longview Executive Director Cynthia Hellen said there is a lot of activity downtown, and “a lot of that has to do with the energy that’s starting to build because we have a cultural district.”
Arts!Longview was designated by the state as a cultural district in 2019. Its district includes downtown Longview and extends south to LeTourneau University to encompass the Belcher Center.
In September, the Texas Commission on the Arts announced that Arts!Longview received a $70,000 matching grant. ArtsView Children’s Theatre, Longview Museum of Fine Arts and Longview Symphony also received grants as a result of the city having a cultural arts district designation.
Arts!Longview’s grant is being used on projects to enhance the district’s visibility and to help create an environment reflective of an arts and cultural hub.
“We are marking our boundaries so that when you enter the cultural district, you know you’re there,” said Jon Cromer, Arts!Longview’s board president.
Among the efforts, the organization is commissioning three murals in the downtown area. While the concepts and exact locations are still being finalized for two murals, work could begin in the next couple of weeks on the first. That is planned be a “unity mural” on Methvin Street.
“We’re really excited about this,” Cromer said. “We’ll be using local artists from the region to do these.”
In addition to working to enhance its visibility, Arts!Longview also is working to promote Longview’s cultural offerings through brochures that have been distributed to travel centers, information centers, convention and visitors bureaus and other organizations across Texas, Southern Arkansas and Western Louisiana.
Arts!Longview also has taken ownership of the downtown ArtWalk as its signature event. ArtWalk returned Thursday for the first time since December 2019.