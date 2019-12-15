ArtsView Children’s Theatre is hoping its new First Night Gala will become a New Year’s Eve tradition for years to come.
The organization’s First Night Gala fundraiser is set for 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at The Summit Club in Longview. The deadline to purchase tickets, which cost $100, is Tuesday. Attendees must be 21 years old or older.
“We’ve wanted to host a large gala event for several years,” said Michelle Norris, ArtsView’s general manager and artistic director. “Our event is all about enjoying the revelry and merriment of New Year’s Eve, and what better way to do that than with a masquerade?”
Masks created by Longview artists will be available for purchase, but attendees are welcome and encouraged to bring their own. The garb for the evening is “After 5” or formal cocktail attire.
“We plan to have several different activities going on throughout the night, including but not limited to a Pink Champagne Toast Game with an opportunity to win an exquisite pearl necklace generously donated by Jim Bartlett Fine Jewelry and the opportunity to purchase a Barron’s Box filled with a mystery surprise inside,” Norris said. “We will also have live music by The Social Club.”
Lacy Barron, ArtsView board member and Barron’s store director, is working with ArtsView to create the “Barron’s Boxes” for the Gala.
“The contents of the boxes will be everything from gift cards and event tickets to jewelry and accessories,” Barron said. “We wanted to create something different than your traditional silent auction. I might be partial, but I think the Barron’s Boxes will be a big hit — everyone walks away a winner.”
Barron said planning started for the event in September.
“Every detail has fallen into place,” she said. “We anticipated having to do extra groundwork for advertising, but, thanks to our community and social media, word is getting out. There is definitely a buzz that this event will be an excellent way to spend New Year’s.”
Missy Cain, a member of the decoration and set-up committee for the Gala and ArtsView treasurer, said she’s looking forward to the new people she expects to become acquainted with ArtsView through the Gala. “Many people are very interested and excited that Longview will have something fun to do on New Year’s Eve. Many people have to go out of town to attend something similar,” she said.
Norris said tickets are selling quickly.
“So we encourage everyone to secure their reservation,” she said.
Complimentary beer, wine and champagne will be provided, along with a cash bar. Hors d’oeuvres and desserts prepared by The Summit Club also will be available.
“Our board is very excited about this event and look forward to making it ‘the’ New Year’s event for years to come,” Norris said. “We’d love for our First Night Gala to grow each year and be one big party celebrating the performing arts and ArtsView.”
Norris said money raised will go toward the ArtsView Restroom Renovation project and will also, “Allow ArtsView to continue its mission of changing lives through the performing arts both onstage and off.”