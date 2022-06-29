Lions, giraffes and elephants danced and sang along the ArtsView Children’s Theatre stage Wednesday morning as children ages 6 to 8 rehearsed their roles for their upcoming performance of “Ear Today, Gone Tomorrow!”
The two-week production, which will conclude Friday with a performance, will be the end result of one of the theatre’s First Stage Performance Camps being held throughout the summer.
Summer camps at ArtsView are part of the organization’s PATHS education program, which stands for Performing Arts Theatre School.
“Part of what PATHS does is provide additional learning opportunities beyond our Main Stage productions,” said Executive Director Nathan Olson. “With PATHS, anyone who signs up will be in the show. Through the camps and the classes they get to learn additional skills in more detail.”
Camps are offered for children ages 2 to 18 years old. The camps last one or two weeks with some shorter day camps that last an afternoon for younger children, ages 2 to 4.
Expanding the organization’s educational offerings is also in the works, according to Olson. Alison Roedel’s role as education director will be split into two roles later this summer. ArtsView is creating a new position for a teen education coordinator and Roedel will take on the role of youth education director.
“With the teen education, we are going to have more opportunities for teens to expand on their knowledge and preparation and skills. If they want to get into theater as a profession, it will help give them additional opportunities that way,” Olson said.
Roedel described “Ear Today, Gone Tomorrow!” as a short story about jungle animals gathering to get on a school bus.
“One animal comes along that has transferred from another jungle, who looks a little bit different from the rest of the animals so they are not sure weather this new kid is going to be someone they really like that much but when the new kid does something they think is really cool, they become very accepting,” she said.
A ticketed performance of “Ear Today, Gone Tomorrow!” Is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Friday.
Upcoming camps include Showstoppers Show Choir, First Stage: Fun With Mermaids, Tots in the Spot and Murder Mystery Teen Performance Camp. For more information, visit artsviewchildrenstheatre.com.