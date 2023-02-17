It might previously have been difficult to spot the ArtsView Children's Theatre building on West Tyler Street in Longview — but the new, brightly painted façade makes that almost impossible.
In late 2021, ArtsView received a $32,697 grant from The Texas Commission on the Arts to “…support facility enhancements to improve accessibility, safety, and the number of visitors to the Arts!Longview Cultural District.”
Nathaniel Olson, executive and artistic director of ArtsView, said the "old, dark brick" building that used to greet patrons as they arrived has been upgraded along with a number of areas inside the facility.
He said all of the auditorium risers were removed and rebuilt, and old chairs were replaced with new ones for auditorium seating. Those seats used to be in front of and on the sides of the stage, he said. Attendees who sat in the side seats would face the wrong direction of the stage and have to turn to watch a performance.
"Now we've completely pulled out all those risers and redone everything, and all the seats are forward facing where all the seats face the stage," he said.
Metal folding chairs in the auditorium have been replaced with padded chairs for more comfort, Olson said.
Two restrooms were gutted and redone to be Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant and a third restroom was added, Olson said.
Late this past year, ArtsView completed its exterior remodeling, which included updating exterior lighting. Olson said the parking lot used to have minimal lighting that needed to be updated to make it more visible and safer at night.
Street signage was changed to include the theater's new logo, and the entire exterior of the building got a new paint job. Beams in front of the building are now shades of blue, pink, orange and purple.
Local artist Dana Huber is set to complete a mural on the outside of the building this spring that will incorporate past theater productions with the history of Longview, Olson said.
An ADA-compliant ramp also was installed in front of the building, which previously only had stairs.
Patrons who were disabled or in wheelchairs previously were forced to go to the back of the building and use a loading dock ramp for entrance.
Olson said the theater plans to completely redo its stage in the future. The stage is built on multiple levels and has been added on to over the years, he said.
Stairs and platforms make it difficult not only to move set pieces on and off the stage but are also a hindrance to cast and crew members who have physical disabilities, he said.
The current stage setup makes it impossible for these members to use the entire stage as they can't get across it without steps or platforms getting in the way.
"We're taking it down to the floor, the concrete, and then we're going to rebuild the whole stage so that it's one solid flat stage across the entire level so that it's more like a traditional theater stage," he said.
The new stage will allow set pieces to be moved easier and provide accessibility to all cast and crew, he said.
"Our goal is that by doing these renovations and making our building more accessible and welcoming, the community is able to come in and experience the magic at ArtsView," Olson said.
Additional renovations are set for this fall, but details have not been announced, he said.
The renovations will be officially unveiled with this weekend's Copa with the View fundraiser.
For information on tickets, go to artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/buy-tickets .