Kelly Ramon considers herself an amateur artist, but that hasn't stopped her from exhibiting her work at the past eight ArtWalks in downtown Longview.
ArtWalk will have its 2023 debut Thursday with almost 200 artists who will be set up along the streets of downtown exhibiting visual art, crafts, jewelry, literature, cuisine and more.
Each ArtWalk — which is put on four times a year — has a unique promotional poster designed by an artist who exhibits at the event.
Ramon's painting is featured on the spring poster, and she said it was created a little more than a year ago when she wanted to explore shapes in abstract painting.
Originally from Houston, Ramon has lived in Longview for six years and has been an artist for three years. She specializes mostly in acrylic paints, which she said is her favorite medium.
While still at what she considers an "amateur level," Ramon said she believes her art has slowly progressed.
She will be set up Thursday at Silver Grizzly Expresso with prints of some of her more popular pieces, she said. One of the prints is of a piece she painted of a papaya, while another is of a bluebonnet.
Ramon said she likes participating in ArtWalk because she's able to show people who she is through a medium she enjoys.
"Even though sometimes I give myself less credit than what other people do, I just love being able to show who I really am through my artwork, and I just love being able to meet everybody in the community," she said.
Hearing people say they relate to her art is something that keeps her motivated, she said.
"(ArtWalk) just has a significant meaning for me that I've come to appreciate over the last few years," Ramon said.
ArtWalk is free to attend and set 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Parking is available at lots at the intersection of Center and Cotton streets.
For information, visit artslongview.org or facebook.com/artslongview .