With summer approaching, Longview's Parks and Recreation Department has less than a quarter of the number of lifeguards it uses to operate city pools.
Recreation Supervisor Marina Garcia said the department has seven lifeguards scheduled to work this summer. Additionally, an intent-to-return form sent out to gauge the number of returning lifeguards garnered one response, she said.
Acting Parks and Recreation Director Seth Pyle said in a typical year, the department uses about 35 to 40 lifeguards.
"We're actually offering a (training) class and recertification class, and we're trying to get that number up, but we're still not where we'd normally be at this time of year," Pyle said.
The lifeguard training class set next month has 17 people registered, but that doesn't necessarily ensure 17 new lifeguards, he said.
As Pyle explained, the training classes aren't just open to people who want to work for the city. Anyone seeking a lifeguard certification is able to take the class because "everybody that operates a pool needs lifeguards," he said.
That means a portion of people who take the class may go on to work for a private facility or another city, he said.
As an incentive to retain lifeguards, the city covers the cost for any returning staff who want to get recertified, Pyle said. Returning lifeguards who have been with the city for more than one season also are given a stipend increase in their pay, Garcia said.
Pay for seasonal lifeguard positions increased in February from $11 to $12 an hour.
Pyle said the department is looking at salary and other possible incentives to bring in more lifeguards. Since there's a nationwide shortage, it's also looking at what other cities have done, he said.
"We wanna be measured in what we do and make sure we do something that's gonna get us a good result and get us the staff that we need," he said.
The city uses American Red Cross curriculum to train its aquatic staff, and people can get certified beginning at age 15.
Anyone interested in registering for a training class can call the Parks and Recreation Department at (903) 237-1270 and ask for Garcia.