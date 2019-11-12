When Emma Ayala, stepped up to her canvas Tuesday at Asbury House, she was timid. But once the pink paint was in front of her, the 3-year-old smiled wide and started spreading the color on the canvas.
Her classmates followed in her footsteps one-by-one until all of them had the chance to paint on the beginning of a piece of art to be displayed at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts.
Stephanie Adams, executive director of the Asbury House Child Enrichment Center in Longview, said the children work with local artist Amy Canton on painting wood canvases. After the children have contributed to the piece, local artists will complete the painting.
"It’s also really special, because it’s collaborative," she said. "They make this wonderful finished project. It just is better with everybody working together, plus the local artists, than it would be if the children did just their individual painting."
The paintings are part of an auction for the Starry Starry Night fundraiser for the center in March, Adams said.
The students at Asbury House also take a field trip to the museum for a tour, she said. It gives the children an opportunity to be exposed to artwork, she said.
"Art is so important for kids," Adams said. "It helps them just with their small motor skills, their large motor skills, their creativity, their decision-making. We believe every child is an artist. You’ll see their different personalities come out."
Canton was helping the children paint.
"They see things a little differently," Canton said. "Some of them are more inclined to color outside the lines than others, some of them want to practice their shapes or their letters, and some of them just really like a color and they’re inspired by a color. I try to not tell them too much to do other than not make just a big gray spot and not mix paint into a different color."
Canton will coordinate with the artists who will complete the paintings. She said as the children work on the paintings, she sends photos to the artists, who may ask to make sure a certain color is included or to paint one half more than the other.
"It’s never been hard for an artist," she said. "When I first talk them into doing this, they have a tough time imagining what they’re going to do with the canvas that the kid starts on, but they’ve never had a problem. They’re always really inspired."
Adams said the children at Asbury House come from low-income families whose parents are in school, working or job training. Many of the students might not be exposed to the art museum because their parents might not have the time or resources, she said.
"It’s really important for us to have community members like Amy come in," she said. "We want these kids to know it’s not just us at Asbury House rooting for them. It’s the whole community that’s rooting for them."