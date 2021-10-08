The Asbury House Child Enrichment Center in Longview can start renovations to its facilities thanks to a $58,000 donation from the Eastman Foundation.
Mattie Colan, Asbury House executive director, said its relationship with Eastman started a couple months ago when a group from the company reached out.
Asbury House is a nonprofit organization that offers preschool to low-income families.
Two Eastman Resource Groups, Connect and Mosaic, which serve the Black and Latino and Hispanic communities, respectively, were looking for an opportunity to get involved in the community, according to Eastman Chemical Co. spokeswoman Amanda Allman.
An employee mentioned Asbury House to Andrew Coggins, an Eastman Chemical vice president based in Longview, who then took the idea to the Eastman Foundation.
The Eastman Foundation is a nonprofit organization separate from Eastman Chemical Co. that "focuses its resources on organizations and projects in the areas of education, environment, empowerment and economic development,” Allman said.
“Eastman was looking for somebody in the community that was servicing low-income families, and they found Asbury House," Colan said. "They came and took a tour, and the relationship blossomed from there."
Like many other nonprofit organizations, Asbury House was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic . However, it received support from the community in the form of donations and volunteers, Colan said.
The sponsorship from the Eastman Foundation will allow for significant improvements to the building, she said.
“This has truly been a dream come true for Asbury house," Colan said. "This has been way beyond our wildest imagination for what we could have gotten.”
The donation comes as part of Eastman Foundation’s commitment to provide $1 million toward "supporting global relief efforts in 2021 as organizations continue to work through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in their communities,” Allman said.
Asbury House will use the funds to purchase new flooring and kitchen appliances and improve safety and sanitation features. A new curriculum also will be implemented.
“We are so incredibly grateful," Colan said. "It truly is going to better the lives of the families and the kids we serve in more ways than we can count."