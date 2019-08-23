Colt Edwards cast a critical eye on the watercraft he and fellow volunteers from Texana Bank built and brought Saturday morning to Teague Park.
“We’re hoping it floats,” Edwards said, probably because the cleverly named boat, Knot Paid IV, was cardboard, duct tape and paint.
That was the rule in the second annual Cardboard Boat Race, a fundraiser for the Greater Longview United Way. The green, two-sailor craft would be sailed for the bank by Spring Hill High School sophomores Marshall Lipsey and Jordan Hodges.
Event organizer Kathy Rae said the fundraiser attracted a lucky 13 homemade vessels to the shallow lake.
“The boats have to be completely out of cardboard and duct tape,” Rae said. “And they can put as many coats of polyurethane paint on it as they like.”
The event attracted about 160 people to watch the craft compete against the wind-whipped waves as much as against each other. The track was a single circuit from the northwest shore of the little lake, around its tall spray fountain and back to the northeast shore.
Much of the crowd lined the pier that separated the starting point from the finish line.
“So, what’s your 100-meter swim time?” Levi Smith of Holt Caterpillar asked Pricscilla Rios, who would soon be piloting the company’s craft.
With a Longview Fire Department crew circling the waters in a water rescue unit, she wasn’t worried.
“Oh, we’re going to do awesome,” she said. “We’re going to win.”
Several sailors and many in the crowd dressed up for the occasion, with nurses April Stringfellow and Beau Ceballos of Heartis Longview assisted living facility dressed like Mario Brothers characters Princess Peach and Yoshi. The two watched from the pier as Mario and Luigi, aka Luke Miller and Scott Holmes, prepared to launch.
The team from Texas Eastman donned red capes in keeping with the fun theme.
“Our boat is sturdy,” Sarah Ullrich said of the C.S. Eastman (Company Ship, a play on Her Majesty’s Ship).
Courtney Covington said the Eastman crew would redeem itself this year.
“Last year, we sank,” she said.
Redemption was at hand, as the team would soon win its heat — and remain dry.