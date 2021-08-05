At 82, Shirley Rae Sawyer has been dancing since the day she was born. Today, she shares her passion with the community by teaching a new beginner line-dancing class at Green Street Recreation Center.
"It's a good outlet. I would encourage anybody, if they like to dance at all, to take line dancing," Sawyer said. "It’s easy enough. You don’t get frustrated and you make it fun."
Sawyer, of Kilgore, keeps things fun for her new class by teaching participants to do newer, popular line dances like the "Macarena" and the "Cupid Shuffle" in addition to traditional favorites. The class, which began in June, is offered at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at the rec center.
While this class is new at Green Street, Sawyer's affiliation with the Longview recreation center is not.
Sawyer, who grew up in Marshall and who has danced her entire life, first began line dancing at the recreation center in the summer of 1992 when she was 54. At the time, members had to be 55 to join but younger participants could still take part in classes by paying $1 each visit. When Sawyer turned 55, she officially became a member of the recreation center.
Then-instructors Pat Maddox and Eldon Boswell taught the dance classes at the time using 45 records and cassette tapes. In 1993, a dance team formed from the center under the name the Green Street Swingers. Sawyer joined the group, which performed at nursing homes, churches, festivals, fairs and other events.
When Boswell retired in 1995, Sawyer began helping teach the classes and in 1996 she became an employee of the recreation center. While she was transferred to work at the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center in 2000, Sawyer continued to teach dance classes and be involved at Green Street.
During her years leading the class, Sawyer would travel to other areas of Texas and bring back dances to share with the Longview group.
"We didn't have YouTube back then," she said. "I’d go to South Texas, to San Antonio and to Mission, and I’d bring dances back. That’s what I would do. I would just bring them back. I counted it up one time after I retired and we did 96 different dances."
In addition to line dancing, Sawyer also previously clogged. She started in 1989 and clogged her many years, including being part of a local clogging group. Today, neuropathy in her feet prevents her from being able to clog, which she described as "heavy exercise."
Today, line dancing continues to suit her. She also enjoys quilting and painting. She has an art and dance room that her husband built for her and she enjoys spending time there.
While she is retired from working with city, Sawyer is enjoying teaching the new beginner line dance class. The class typically has 12 to 14 participants, and there is room for it to grow. When it started in June, there were seven members, Sawyer said.
In the beginner class, Sawyer explained, she is able to repeat steps until the participants understand them.
"You teach the steps two or three times," she said.
As participants learn the moves, they are able to put them together in a dance.
While line dancing is fun, it also has its health benefits as it encourages seniors to stay active through light exercise.
"If I wasn’t doing that, I would be sitting doing something and I like to move," she said.
She said she would encourage others to consider joining Green Street Recreation Center for the many activities it offers to seniors. In addition to line dancing, Green Street Recreation Center also offers Bingo, exercise classes, game days and other educational activities.
Green Street is one of three recreation centers overseen by the city of Longview’s Parks and Recreation Department. However, Green Street Recreation Center isn’t just open to Longview residents. It’s available to anyone 35 and older in Longview and the greater East Texas community to join. Membership costs $15 per year.
Green Street Recreation Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 814 S. Green St. in Longview.