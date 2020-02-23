At least one Longview ISD trustee did not know about Superintendent James Wilcox’s connection with a nonprofit organization seeking to operate district schools as charter campuses when she voted to allow him to begin negotiations with the group.
Ava Welge confirmed this past week that she was unaware of Wilcox’s link to the International Center for Academics and Technology. She was one of four board members in attendance — along with board president Ginia Northcutt, Shan Bauer and Michael Tubb — at the Jan. 29 meeting when they approved allowing the superintendent to negotiate with four applicants to operate seven LISD schools as charters.
The district has six charter campuses run by the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies. Those campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart ELementary School and Forest Park Middle School.
Longview ISD wants to transform all of its campuses into Senate Bill 1882 charter schools.
SB 1882 is legislation that allows school districts to partner with outside entities to take over the campuses as charter schools for an influx of money. District officials have hailed it as a way to fund innovative education at the schools.
The remaining non-charter Longview ISD campuses are Ned E. Williams Elementary School, Hudson PEP Elementary School, South Ward Elementary School, Judson STEAM Academy, Foster Middle School, Longview High School and the Early Graduation High School.
On Jan. 6, the district received four applications from potential partners to run those seven campuses. Those applicants are Longview Educates and Prospers, which was formed by city of Longview officials; Texas Council for International Studies, an International Baccalaureate program; Lions Pride, a partnership with Texas A&M University-Commerce; and the International Center for Academics and Technology, or iCAT, for which Wilcox is the original filing agent.
According to information from the Texas Secretary of State’s office, iCAT originally was filed Aug. 26, 2019, as a Texas Domestic Nonprofit Corporation with Wilcox listed as the registered agent.
Wilcox previously said his name was listed as “just a place holder” for interim Tyler ISD Assistant Superintendent Stuart Bird so paperwork could meet a filing deadline.
Bird is listed as a director of iCAT. The other directors are Sedric Clark, superintendent of Gladewater ISD and a former Longview ISD principal, and Micah Lewis, superintendent at Grand Saline ISD and a former Longview ISD deputy superintendent.
The legality of Wilcox’s involvement with one of the organizations he is negotiating with to run one or more of his district’s schools is unclear.
Three LISD board members refused to say whether they knew of Wilcox’s link to the organization when contacted by the News-Journal, while the remaining trustees could not be reached.
LISD Trustee Troy Simmons, who was not at the Jan. 29 school board meeting, hung up on a reporter when asked if he would comment about Wilcox’s involvement with iCAT.
Northcutt, who is the director of the nonprofit Refuge International, is out of the country on a mission trip and could not be reached for comment.
Tubb said he wanted to talk to Northcutt before commenting but was unable to speak with her because she is out of the country.
Bauer and Trustee Chris Mack declined to comment, and Trustee Ted Beard could not be reached.
On Jan. 23, iCAT changed the registered agent to Bird. That change happened after the Jan. 6 application deadline for charter partners to apply to the district.
‘Puzzled’
Timothy Jones, an education consultant based in Dallas, said in an interview this past week that the “entire situation” raises questions about ethics and legality.
“I am puzzled by what’s going on and posing questions that need to be answered as opposed to making accusations,” he said.
Jones said there could be legal implications if the school board was not notified of Wilcox’s involvement with iCAT.
“If they didn’t know that, then he probably went beyond being unethical and could very well have been unlawful because that’s breaking the fiduciary responsibility,” Jones said. “There’s a fine line there. There’s a real question of if he deceived, or didn’t disclose that to the board, there’s a part of the law that deals with misappropriations of funds or resources he could have violated. We’re getting very close to that line.”
Jones’ website lists Longview ISD, Tyler ISD, the Region VII Education Service Center in Kilgore, Kilgore ISD and Dallas ISD among his clients.
A spokesman for The Texas Education Agency said it does not comment on situations at specific school districts but did provide conflict of interest guidelines for SB 1882.
According to Texas Administrative Code, the governing body of the operating partner (iCAT, for example) shall not be comprised of any members of the independent school district’s board of trustees, the superintendent, or staff responsible for granting the contract to partner to operate or oversee the performance contract.
Wilcox was not listed as a director for iCAT on any of the paperwork filed with the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Welge said Wilcox will not be part of iCAT and will not make money from it, stressing that he only filed as a placeholder to meet a deadline.
She also said the board wants to help the whole community with the charter partnerships and said the applicants have great schools and success elsewhere.
“I want to work to help all kids,” she said.
Consulting
The original Texas Secretary of State’s office filing for iCAT listed a business address of 314 Red Bird Lane in Austin. That property is owned by Mary Ann Spracher and Christi Martin, according to the Travis Central Appraisal District.
In a statement, Martin, who was an independent contractor employed by Longview ISD, said she operates from that address as a home office and the address was used as a placeholder.
When the filing agent was changed, the business address was changed to 149 Dogwood Lakes Circle in Bullard. That property is owned by Bird, according to the Cherokee County Appraisal District.
In January, the school board approved paying $120,000 to Martin Consulting. Martin said the fee was for her services to the district from June 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019.
“These services included advising the district related to two school transformation fund grants, developing materials for the district, organizing the district’s six applications for approval of SB 1882 benefits, and advising the district regarding the early implementation activities of the partnership with ETAA,” she said.
The deadline for Longview ISD to submit its application to the TEA, including signed contracts with charter partners, is March 31.