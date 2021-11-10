Choices.
The theme for Mayor Andy Mack's State of the City address Wednesday reflected on the choices that everyone must make on a daily basis.
Mack opened his seventh address to the city at Pinecrest Country Club by reviewing how previous addresses have run and the themes that made them memorable.
That led to him asking attendees to think about the decisions that brought them to Wednesday's event — from small choices such as picking which pair of shoes to wear to major decisions such as who to marry or what career path to take.
"At some point, you chose to live, work and play in Longview. You chose to pursue careers and take jobs with great, community-minded organizations," Mack said.
Mack referenced O.H. Methvin, who had to choose to sell 100 acres of land to the railroad to found the city of Longview.
Mack utilized an interactive poll throughout his address in which attendees could voice their opinions on a number of "this or that" scenarios he presented. They could be accessed by either a web link or through a text, and the results were shown live on screens throughout the event.
He started off posing questions such as "beaches or mountains," "coffee or tea" and "dogs or cats." Eventually, the polls asked more weighty questions.
Mack said the purpose of asking these types of questions to the audience was to illustrate the choices elected officials have had to make throughout history and how, sometimes, the right answer isn't always as clear cut as "this or that."
"I want to acknowledge those decisions that our predecessors got right, and I want to look forward to some decisions that we'll be asked to make in the coming years," he said.
One prompt asked attendees whether they would rather reconstruct streets, sidewalks and landscapes at a higher cost and longer inconvenience time, or quickly finish the work with less quality, money and disruption. More than 80% of participates went with the first option, which is what the city chose, as well, Mack said.
The mayor then transitioned into speaking about the cultivation and growth of downtown Longview, talking about the efforts to redo downtown streets including Green, Center, Fredonia, Tyler and now Methvin.
"Who would have ever thought we would have axe throwing in downtown Longview?" Mack said. "How about locally made coffee and beer and ice cream? Restaurants, skate shops, museums, ArtWalk and all that helped make downtown ... a thriving hub."
Mack also spoke about the process of transforming the former Petroleum Building on East Whaley Street into Alton Plaza apartments. He said the decision to loan $600,000 to investors who had a vision for the building, and had put up $10 million of their own private funding, served as another catalyst for revitalization of downtown.
Mack also spoke at length about February's winter storm, highlighting the various efforts that city employees made to ensure residents were safe and with power, water and other amenities.
He also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic, telling attendees that new virus cases have decreased by 83% in Longview and Gregg County during the past 60 days.
Mack then gave a disclaimer before the next poll, prefacing it by saying, "Now don't get upset about this question, OK? This is fun."
That poll asked audience members if they chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine or not. Mack said there was no right or wrong answer and that "everyone has to make the best decision for themselves, based on their own personal experiences."
Seventy-seven percent of participates indicated that they had received the vaccine, with 23% saying they had not.
The mayor also highlighted the growth that both Longview hospitals have experienced. Longview Regional Medical Center recently completing a $4.4 million enhancement of its heart and vascular institute.
Meanwhile, Christus Good Shepherd began operations in October at its $8.5 million Heart and Vascular Institute
Christus also announced a $35 million investment to expand Christus Good Shepherd North Park.
Mack emphasized the importance of the city investing in other types of business to reduce dependence on any one sector.
That led him to speak about the positive impact sports tourism has had on the city.
Lear Park will complete its fifth and final phase by the end of the year, with Mack saying it is the "premiere sports tourism destination in all of East Texas."
He said that, this year alone, sports tourism has had more than a $5.9 million economic impact on Longview. Since completion in 2005, Lear Park has created an economic impact of more than $100 million, he added.
"That's not a bad investment on a $12 million project, wouldn't you say?" he said.
Mack ended his address by speaking on some of the business projects planned in the city.
Aviagen, a company that produces genetic hatching for chickens, will be in the Longview Business Park. A Gap Inc. distribution center also is planned for the Longview Business Park.
Mack said the city will have one of seven Gap Inc. distribution centers in the country.