Atlanta Mayor Travis Ransom has announced his candidacy to seek the congressional seat previously held by U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Heath.
Ratcliffe recently was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the director of National Intelligence.
Elected in 2014, Ratcliffe had represented the 4th Congressional District, which includes Bowie, Cass, Camp, Titus, Marion and Morris counties plus a part of northern Upshur County, along with several other counties.
Ratcliffe was up for reelection this November and had won the Republican primary in March.
An online post by James Dickey, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, says a nominee to replace Ratcliffe on the November ballot will be chosen in August by a Congressional District Executive Committee, made up of precinct and county chairmen from the 4th Congressional District.
A statement from Ransom said he is a pro-life conservative who supports the Second Amendment and limited government, including lower taxes and regulation.
Ransom is a counterintelligence agent in the U.S. Army Reserve and is a a command sergeant major, the highest rank for a non-commissioned officer in the U.S Army, according to his statement.
“John Ratcliffe has done an excellent job,” said Ransom. “I will continue to represent the people of District 4 in Washington and to protect America. That includes supporting a strong border and a strong national defense.”
Ransom is a graduate of Texas A&M University-Texarkana. He and his wife, Emily, have three children.