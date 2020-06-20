A group of friends gathered Friday evening at a Juneteenth event in downtown Longview to learn more about a holiday they say they were not taught in school.
“We should learn about it in school,” said Keira Keys, 16. “It’s our education. We learn about everything else but that. We learn about other people’s cultures except ours.”
Juneteenth commemorates the day — June 19, 1865 — when news reached Texas that President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves.
This year’s celebration is amid waves of protests across the nation against police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“I got so frustrated because I feel so bad I did not know (about Juneteenth) at all,” Keira said. “I really hope they start bringing that up in school because people deserve to know about this day because it’s a really important day.”
Yasmine Allen organized the gathering Friday at Heritage Plaza after she realized there were no Juneteenth celebrations planned in Longview, she said.
A Juneteenth 2020 Celebration scheduled today will include a solidarity march beginning at 8:30 a.m. starting at Foster Middle School, 1504 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Live entertainment, vendors and more also are set after the march at Broughton Recreation Center.
Allen got a DJ and vendors to set up booths along with voter registration stations and food trucks at Heritage Plaza.
A candlelight vigil also was held to honor Allen’s brother and others.
Her brother, Calin Roquemore, was shot and killed in February 2016 by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper during a foot chase on Texas 149 near Beckville.
“I invited all black businesses out just to kind of show some support due to everything going on,” she said.
Allen also handed out information on the #8CantWait campaign, which advocates policies to reduce police violence by 72%, she said.
“I have fliers to give out to everybody so they’ll be able to send them in and mail Mayor Andy Mack a letter trying to get him to help the cause,” Allen said. “(The policies included that police) aren’t able to shoot at moving vehicles, they have to use the proper protocol to not discriminate based on their personal feelings, and give everyone the same treatment.”
Britney Fritz, 20, said she has been taking part in the recent Black Lives Matter protests on Loop 281 in Longview. She wanted to attend the Juneteenth event with her friends to learn more about the holiday.
She said she also is attending today’s march.
Sha’myria Love, 18, shared the same frustration as Keira and Fritz about Juneteenth not being taught in schools. She said she wanted to attend the event to get to know her community.
Love said schools spend little time on slavery compared with other topics because it can be offensive, but she said that shouldn’t stop it from being taught.
“We literally learned more about Hitler than we learned about Martin Luther King Jr. It’s crazy,” she said. “They don’t want to tell us about slavery or Martin Luther King. We learn so little about it, it’s like a paragraph and we move on.”