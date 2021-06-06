Twelve-year-old Pierce Funderburk browsed through dozens of antiques Saturday in search of war medals and buttons, cameras and more during the annual Zonta Antiques Show and Sale in Longview.
“They’re just nice collectibles,” Pierce said.
Pierce’s father, Clint Funderburk, said his son has a love for antiques that is unique among children his age.
“When we walk around, even here, the people that are running the booths are intrigued by his interest and are like, ‘We need the next generation to come up liking antiques so we can keep this going,’ ” Funderburk said. “It’s fun watching his interest but also through the eyes of the people here. Their eyes light up when they see his interest.”
The Funderburks were among hundreds of people who visited the Zonta Antiques Show and Sale on Saturday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Event Co-chair Terry McJilton said she anticipated about 1,500 people would attend the show over the weekend. The show, hosted by Zonta Club of Greater East Texas, saw about 400 visitors Friday and continues 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
“It’s fabulous,” McJilton said. “I love seeing all the people, old friends and neighbors that they’ve not been able to see in 15 months meeting up here. This is an annual event, and oftentimes people plan on it annually to come and have lunch with their friends and eat pie.”
The popular Tea Room and Pie Bar is an attraction for many guests, though most come to explore the vendors. This year, McJilton said, there are 46 vendors showcasing a variety of items, such as glass, linens, furniture, jewelry, art, collectibles and more.
“I have a small but dedicated customer base here for fine decorative arts and antiques, which is what I specialize in,” said Eric Jackson, who owns Eric D. Jackson Antiques in Shreveport. He specializes in 18th and 19th century decorative arts, silver, bronze, glass and porcelains.
Jackson has participated in Longview’s antique show for about five years, and he said the turnout this weekend has been “really good.”
“I come here not expecting to write 200 tickets, but I do come here expecting to write five or six tickets for very fine things. There is a market for that here in Longview,” Jackson said. “There are customers who understand and know fine antiques, but the show has something for everyone. You can buy something for $5 or you can buy something for $5,000. That’s good for a regional market like Longview.”
Admission to the show is $10. McJilton said proceeds go to help women locally and around the world as part of the mission of Zonta International. The club provides scholarships locally to young women and gives back to nonprofit organizations in the community.
For information, visit zontaantiqueshow.com.