Prayers of revival, unity and salvation were spoken Thursday at the annual Gregg County National Day of Prayer.
The service, sponsored by the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and held at First United Methodist Church, was also streamed on the Alliance's Facebook page. It was moved indoors after the threat of storms forced a change from the usual spot on the Gregg County Courthouse lawn.
LaDarian Brown, Parkview Baptist Church senior pastor, Longview police officer and president of the alliance, welcomed attendees, and the Rev. Caleb Ray Coates presented the history and purpose of the day.
"The purpose of National Day of Prayer calls on all people to pray for the nation and its leaders," Coates said. "That's why we're here today."
County Judge Bill Stoudt addressed attendees, stressing the importance of prayer.
"Continue to pray for our county, continue to pray for our country and our world. A lot of bad things going on right now, and there's one power that can help fix all that," Stoudt said. "It's the people in this room praying to the Almighty."
After Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan led the pledge and national anthem, Iglesia Nueva Vida Church pastor Myra Morales began with the opening prayer.
"We pray for salvations in our nation," she said, "... We pray for salvation in the state of Texas, in our city, in our county."
The Rev. Ricky Ruiz presented this year's theme, "Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us," which is derived from Colossians 2:6-7. First Lutheran Church of Longview pastor and National Day of Prayer Chairman Jeff Borgwardt then recognized local elected officials, city employees and first responders.
Leaders of local churches and organizations prayed about families, first responders, schools, unity and more.
"Thank you for this day. Thank you for your greatness. Thank you for your mercy. Thank you for being a very present help in a time of trouble," said Minister Patrick Johnson of JSTAR Ministries in his prayer for armed forces. "Thank you for what you've done in the past Father. Thank you for what you're doing even right now Father. Thank you for what you'll do in the future, Father."
Jamey Brogan, Christus Good Shepherd vice president of mission integration, prayed about health care workers.
"Lift their spirits, bolster their resolve, grant them resilience, keep them well and guide them to wisely keep themselves well," he prayed.
Pastor Edgar Ayala presented the salvation invitation.
"You can be making all the right decisions — you might even be helping the elderly cross the street," he said. "That's good, but that's not what's going to lead you to heaven. It's having that relationship with Jesus. It's getting the right direction, the right way."