Longview attorney Brett Miller has filed to challenge Ava Welge for the Longview ISD Place 2 trustee position in the May election.
Miller is an attorney at Ward, Smith & Hill. According to the firm's website, he focuses on family law, employment disputes and business litigation.
He is a Longview native and attended Texas Christian University and Southern Methodist University for law school.
Today is the deadline for candidates seeking to file for May city and school board elections.
Longview ISD Place 4 Trustee and board President Ginia Northcutt has filed for reelection and was unopposed as of Thursday.
This story will be updated.