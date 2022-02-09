A chorus of moos, quacks and bleats filled the Moeschle Room of the Longview Public Library on Tuesday as parents and toddlers took part in Babygarten Story Time.
Babygarten for children up to age 2, is held 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. The program includes singing, nursery rhymes, a short story and playtime.
Children's Librarian Terri Nalls and Library Assistant Adam Martin led the the group of children and parents in various songs Tuesday such as "Hokey Pokey" and "Wheels on the Bus." Children wiggled along to the songs and did their best to participate before getting distracted.
Before the pandemic, the program was larger and better attended, Nalls said. This past year, the library held the event virtually.
"Then last summer we moved everything outside to the (Longview Arboretum and Nature Center) for Summer Reading Club," Nalls said. "We had lots of people come out to that."
The program returned to in-person events in September, and attendance has steadily increased, Nalls said. She recalled one morning having as many as 40 attendees.
According to Nalls, Babygarten is all about interaction and development.
"This also allows (the children) to interact with other kids, for parents to interact with each other and have a time to share their experiences, so it's all about supporting each other," she said.
Melanie Bowles brought her daughter Evelyn, 1, to Tuesday's Babygarten after seeing the program listed on the library's Facebook page.
"It gives her a chance to connect with other kids and me a chance to get out of the house," Bowles said with a laugh.
Makenlee Hatchett and daughter Hagen, 1, have been attending the program since September.
As a former teacher, Hatchett believes it's important for her daughter to interact with other children and be exposed to music, books and learning.
"It's sweet whenever the kids ... have such a sweet love for learning and just engage," Hatchett said. "I feel like they do better in school and that just carries on throughout their life."
Hagen appeared to be making the most of the program, as she spiritedly played with a shape form board and attempted to fit a diamond-shaped block in sideways.
"At first she was a little nervous about it all, but she loves it now," Hatchett said. "It's fun 'cause a couple of my friends have started to come with their babies, and so it's a fun way for us to get together."
The story time program is seasonal and typically starts in September and takes a break in December, Nalls said. It starts up again in January and goes through April until taking a break in May. Planning for the Summer Reading Club then commences with the club events in June and July.
In addition to the Babygarten program, the library also offers several other interactive classes for children and teens.
Martin teaches a class on Mondays called Music and Movement that incorporates music, dance, a story and instruments.
Early Learning Journeys is suggested for children ages 3 to 5 and involves a longer session where two books are read, followed by a craft activity. The class is held 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
Discovery Kids - STEM Lab! is taught by Nalls at 4:30 p.m. Thursdays. The new class is recommended for children ages 8 to 12.
"We learn everything from the basics of building blocks and science vocabulary and gears and how things works, but it's always based on a craft that's something they can take with them," Nalls said.