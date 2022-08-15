Mainly clear. Low 77F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly clear. Low 77F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 8:50 pm
Melody Adams on Monday walks her children Ava, 5, and Annabella Carpenter, 6, into East Texas Montessori Prep Academy for their first day of school. 2022. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Madilyn Galvan makes her way to class Monday during her first day of school at Longview ISD's East Texas Montessori Prep Academy. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Parents on Monday take their children to their first day of school at Longview ISD's East Texas Montessori Prep Academy. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Parents take their children to their first day of school at Longview ISD's East Texas Montessori Prep Academy on Monday. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Braydon and Helen Anderson walk their daughter Ivy, 4, to her first day of school Monday at Longview ISD's East Texas Montessori Prep Academy. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Antony Leija, 5, makes his way to class during his first day of school Monday at Longview ISD's East Texas Montessori Prep Academy. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Parents take their children to their first day of school at Longview ISD's East Texas Montessori Prep Academy on Monday August 15, 2022. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Braydon and Helen Anderson take their daughter Ivy, 4, to her first day of school at Longview ISD's East Texas Montessori Prep Academy on Monday August 15, 2022. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)