As 6-year-old Josiah Clough embarked on a hunt, his goal was to collect “about a million” Easter eggs.
Josiah was happy to be among dozens of children celebrating Easter early Saturday at Calie’s Acre in-between Longview and Gilmer.
“It feels wonderful to be able to have people come out and enjoy a pretty day,” said Calie Waller, owner of Calie’s Acre.
Saturday was the second time Josiah, who attends Trinity School of Texas in Longview, has been to Calie’s Acre, and he said he was happy to participate in Easter activities this year after the pandemic shuttered community-wide celebrations in 2020.
“I don’t like the pandemic because everything can be shut down, and also I’m sad that people can’t go out and be around all these other people,” he said.
Josiah’s grandmother, Jean Alexander, and his mother, Rachel Alexander, echoed his sentiments that it was nice to be back among the community to celebrate.
“It feels great to be able to come out here and be around people because the pandemic shut everything down last year, and we weren’t able to fellowship and celebrate Easter with a lot of people,” Rachel Alexander said. “So I’m happy to be able to be back out here again.”
Josiah said he hopes to participate in another egg hunt next weekend. Like Josiah, 3-year-old Judson Broyles is planning to attend another egg hunt next weekend, but he came to Calie’s Acre on Saturday with his grandmother to get an early start.
“It feels awesome for him to get to out and play with other kids. He’s been looking forward to it,” said grandmother, Debbie Broyles. She added they plan to attend an egg hunt next weekend at Lake Cherokee.
At Calie’s Acre, Judson also enjoys other activities, including riding the barrel train, bouncing on the jump pad and playing in the music garden.
Lidia Lopez, who brought her daughter and niece Saturday, said the children also enjoy the hayride and taking pictures with the photo props.
“I live around the corner, and we usually come every year, but last year we couldn’t come. I was excited we could do it this year,” Lopez said. “I figured it would be a little getaway after all the craziness we’ve been through.”
Waller said about 3,000 to 4,000 Easter eggs were hidden total Saturday at Calie’s Acre for children participating in egg hunts by age group.
Calie’s Acre will offer egg hunts again at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 3. Two admission packages are offered —one is $6 per person and the other is $15 per person. The more expensive package includes access to all play activities, while the $6 package includes access to limited play activities.
Photos with the Easter bunny also will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. April 3. All children can participate in an egg hunt with their admission, and all children receive an Easter goody bag.
Calie’s Acre is at 10589 Texas 300, between Longview and Gilmer.