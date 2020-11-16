Some areas across East Texas experienced patchy frost after cold overnights Sunday through early Tuesday morning. Temperatures dipped into the high and mid 30s, below average lows for the area.
According to the National Weather Service, overnight lows are typically in the mid 40s this time of year. Average highs range from the mid to upper 60s.
There is expected to be clear skies overnight, sunny days and calm winds throughout the week.
The low temperatures will rise to the mid 40s for the next few days before reaching the 60s over the weekend, according to National Weather Service forecasts. Highs are expected to remain in the mid 70s throughout the week.
In 2016, Longview reached a record high for Nov. 16 of 86 degrees. The record low for the date is 20 degrees in 1916.
According to the hazardous weather outlook for the week, chances for thunderstorms in the area will increase late Saturday night into Sunday due to an approaching storm system.
Though temperatures are trending up throughout the week, a few frosty mornings signal that winter is not too far off.
Starting this winter, the National Weather Service Shreveport office will lower snowfall accumulation criteria for winter storm warnings to 2 or more inches of snow and the winter weather advisories to 1 to 2 inches across the forecast area.