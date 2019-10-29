Two years ago, the White Oak High School band changed up the way it marched for contest, senior Kylie Pepper said. The band did not qualify for the state competition.
So, it went “back to its roots,” she said, and stuck with military-style marching for the University Interscholastic League area marching contest Saturday in Carthage.
It paid off. The White Oak High School band is the only military band that qualified for the state contest, senior drum major Katelyn Jester said.
The band ranked third in the area preliminaries and fifth in area finals to qualify to advance to the Nov. 6 state competition in San Antonio.
The year a band can go to state alternates by UIL conference size. For the 2019-20 school year, bands from 1A, 3A and 5A districts can advance to state, and bands from 2A, 4A and 6A districts do not compete past the regional contest.
White Oak is a 3A district.
“Just overall excitement is what I’m feeling right now,” said Katelyn, who plays tenor saxophone. “It really hasn’t settled in yet.”
Director Jason Steele said military-style marching is just instruments and marching — no props, themes or prerecorded music.
Because other bands performing the showier corps style use what military bands do not, it is difficult for military bands to qualify and earn all the points that can be earned in a competition, Steele said.
“We simply have instruments. We just march and play; that’s what we do,” he said.
Kylie, who plays the flute and also is a twirler, said when the band did not qualify two years ago after trying some corps techniques with military-style, it was not a good feeling.
“Going back to full military, it was really special,” she said. “When we found out we did make it, that was such a better feeling than two years ago when we didn’t hear our name called to advance. We went back to our roots. It’s what we knew, and it worked.”
Senior Jordan Steele, the director’s son who plays the trumpet, said he believes hard work and dedication, along with strong leadership, played a major role in the band’s success.
Jason Steele said the state contest will be his eighth trip to state — five of which have been with White Oak — but this trip with his son for Jordan’s senior year is special.
“I’d trade all of them to get to go do it with my kid one time,” Steele said.
Steele said he has been at White Oak for 12 years, which represents three generations of students. A group in each of those generations has experienced the state competition, he said.
“The first time we went to state marching contest here, one of the freshmen in (the band now) was 3 years old, and these seniors were in second grade,” Jason said. “It’s a neat thing, considering that we’ve been that good for that long or worked that hard and done that well for that many years. It’s just passing on because of great kids.”
Katelyn, Kylie and Jordan’s one time going to state will be their senior year. Katelyn said she has heard from alumni how special it is to stand in the Alamodome, the site of the competition.
“I really just love being drum major, getting to know each and every one of these kids in the White Oak High School band,” Katelyn said. “It’s just been an amazing experience that I wouldn’t trade for anything. It’s just been really great being a good role model for these people to look up to.”