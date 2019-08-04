New Beginning Faith Ministry has scheduled a back-to-school giveaway and health fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 in Longview.
Giveaways include backpacks filled with school supplies as well as clothing and shoes for children as well as adults. Free health screenings also will be offered, including blood pressure checks and HIV/AIDS testing. Carter BloodCare also is set to accept blood donations.
The Longview Police Department will provide free picture IDs for children, and free haircuts also will be provided.
Children must be accompanied by a parent, and proof of school enrollment must be provided.
The giveaway is set at New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo St. in Longview.
Contact Tony and Gloria Lewis at (903) 236-2902 for information.