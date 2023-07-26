A number of local businesses, churches and nonprofit organizations have scheduled back-to-school supply drives for families in need.
Calvary Baptist Church in Longview has held an annual back-to-school drive for about five years, and each year, the event seems to grow in attendance, said Children's Director Teresa Jenkins.
"It's grown from word of mouth, and we have people showing up from all across Longview," Jenkins said. "The first year we ran out of backpacks, but last year we had extras, so that was a good thing."
The church started the drive as a way to give back to the community and help people in need.
"In the area that our church is in is a lot of low-income and special needs people that need help, but it's open to anyone, not just people in Pine Tree. If you’re in need and you need a backpack full of school supplies, you’re welcome to join," she said.
Basic supplies are included in the backpacks, such as pens, pencils, crayons, markers, highlighters, binders, notebook paper and more. According to Jenkins, students are able to pick out their own backpack to take home, which "they're so excited about."
Backpacks will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out, she said. This past year, the church gave out more than 100 backpacks, and Jenkins expects to prepare about the same amount this year.
The giveaway is set 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at the church, 4715 Tenneryville Road.
Other scheduled back-to-school giveaways in the Longview area:
Longview Back to School Community Fair
The inaugural Longview Back to School Community Fair sponsored by District 3 Councilman Wray Wade is open to middle and high school students.
It's set noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S Martin Luther King Blvd.
Wade said the event will have a free basketball camp, backpacks and school supplies, hygiene gift bag giveaways, family entertainment and health screenings.
All children attending the event must be accompanied by an adult.
ER Tax Preparation drive
The event is scheduled 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 4 at ER Tax Prep, 3301 W Marshall Ave., Suite 101, in Longview.
Admin Assistant Tomesha Jamerson said this past year's giveaway was "bananas," and so many people attended that supplies eventually ran out. This year, the business decided to offer registration for students to ensure those who wanted supplies would get them.
However, a limited supply of extras will be available for families who didn't register.
Jamerson mentioned the increased cost of living and times being hard for many families as the reason why Lacy and Jamerson decided to hold the event again.
Longview ISD back-to-school celebration
In collaboration with NFL player JaMycal Hasty's nonprofit BareHandz Foundation, Longview ISD has set a back-to-school celebration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Foster Middle School on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The event will have free gift cards to purchase uniforms, hygiene packs, backpacks and haircuts. Kona Ice, Das Turkey Legs and Gino’s Tacos will be on site.
Families also can drop off gently used uniforms and hygiene products for campus uniform closets.
Booths from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, Thrive Longview, Longview Queens United Nonprofit Corporation and Just Keep Livin' LHS will be on site to register students for after-school programs.
Foster Middle School is at 1504 S Martin Luther King Blvd.
School Supply Train
The annual School Supply Train giveaway hosted by First Baptist Church of Longview is held in partnership with Buckner Children and Family Services and First Baptist.
The event is set 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at The ROC, 212 E South St, Longview.
Shelly Smith, director of administration and operations at Buckner, said that while pre-registration for the event is closed, in-person registration will take place the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. for the first 1,000 children or while supplies last.
Back to School Bash
New Beginnings Baptist Church has set a Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at its Longview and Gilmer campuses.
The event will include free backpacks, waterslides, games and food.
The church is at 2137 East George Richey Road in Longview and 1977 Texas 155 in Gilmer.