The 43rd Great Texas Balloon Race in 2020 has been scheduled for June 19 to 21 — a full five weeks sooner in the calendar year.
Festival organizers say the move will ease conflicts with other ballooning events held across the nation, but they join pilots in hoping it also means cooler weather.
“I hope that works because the last couple of years we’ve been skitzy on the weather,” 2019 race champion Steve Wilkinson said, “so if that helps, I’m all for it.”
The average climate in Gregg County on June 20 is 3 degrees cooler than July 27, but the average precipitation and average wind speed is about two times higher on June 20, according to the National Weather Service. Also, sunrise this year was at 6:12 a.m. June 20 compared with 6:31 a.m. July 27. The average sky cover by clouds is the same for both days.
“There are several other major ballooning events in the country that we were suddenly competing with in July,” festival spokeswoman Gai Bennett said, “so in order to be able to stay really important on the circuit, we needed to move that up.”
Next year’s event will coincide with the 150th anniversary of the founding of the city of Longview. Most events for the sesquicentennial celebration called Longview 150 are happening between Jan. 1 and May 31, but the 43rd Great Texas Balloon Race will have an ode to birthday commemoration.
“There are several other events in the city that will go on outside of May, and in June, we hope to dovetail with that,” Bennett said.
She also hinted at another addition to next year’s festival but kept mum on the details.
“There is something new on the horizon for the 2020 (race), but we’re not ready to announce it,” Bennett said. “We’ve got something else up our sleeves.”