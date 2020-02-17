Great Texas Balloon Race board members unveiled 2020 event policy changes to the Gregg County Commissioners Court on Monday, including a ban on bringing in alcohol.
When the 43rd festival opens June 19-21, each family will be allowed only one bag and one cooler no larger than 16 inches long, 16 inches wide and 8 inches tall, and no glass bottles will be allowed inside the gates.
After 30 years at the East Texas Regional Airport, the festival will no longer allow outside alcoholic beverages to be brought in. Instead, nonprofit organizations including the balloon race board of directors will obtain state permits to conduct on-site beer and wine sales themselves.
The Commissioners Court authorized the legal sale of beer and wine at the county-owned airport property for festival, but only after confirming that the county was incurring no additional liability than in previous festivals and that the details had been thoroughly vetted by the sheriff and legal aid.
Organizers said they are considering a $5 price point for a 16-ounce aluminum bottle of beer in hopes that it might deter overconsumption by people who have brought their own alcoholic beverages by the caseload in past years. They said the price is still far below the average cost of $7.50 to $12 cost for beer at many concerts and festivals.
“Our position is, it’s always been BYOB,” Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said, “and depending on the size of the cooler is the amount of beer or alcohol you bring in, so we’ve always had to deal with that. I would agree that this is more going to regulate it, and if they’re selling it for $4, $5 or $6 … a beer, then people will be less likely to pay that amount for beer than when they’re bringing it in by the case.”
Balloon race directors also have added an attorney to their board to examine contracts the event enters with performers, vendors and other contractors, said Gai Bennett, director of special concessions for the Great Texas Balloon Race, and directors beefed up its liability insurance.
The changes come months after the festival drew record-breaking crowds but also garnered complaints of underage drinkers, alcoholic beverage overconsumption by adults and chants with obscene language led by a radio DJ before the headlining musical performance.
“In today’s reality, allowing people to bring beer into the event with no oversight or control is potentially a very dangerous situation and a real liability,” Bennett said.
Balloon race board members petitioned county commissioners Monday, Bennett said, because they believe their plan is the only effective way they can regulate the consumption of beer at the event.
“Yes, there is money to be made with the beer concession, but if that was our main concern, we would have petitioned this court a long time ago,” she said.
Organizers have allowed people to bring their own beer to the event for the 30 years that it’s been held at the airport, “and we’ve been content with that,” she said. “However, in the last few years, we’ve grown significantly. We’ve had quite a bit of concern expressed over underage drinking and overconsumption, and we feel now is the time to ask for this so that we can effectively control the consumption of beer and wine legally.”
GTBR plans to serve beer legally under a daily temporary permit type TN from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Bennett said. The TN permit is for private clubs and nonprofits and is the only permit available to the balloon race at East Texas Regional Airport because it’s in a dry area of the county.
Off-premise alcoholic beverage sales are allowed in the city of Lakeport, but the airport grounds where the balloon race is held is outside city limits.
The balloon race has pulled other permits to serve beer inside its VIP tents as part of a private package in past years, but the beer couldn’t be taken outside of the tent. With the new license, organizers will no longer have to fence in the VIP area but will continue to do so to control who enters and exits the tent, she said. But now the entire race area will be TABC-licensed.
“This is a one-day permit, and we are a two-day event, so we will be partnering with another nonprofit to be able to pull the permit for Friday sales,” Bennett said.
GTBR is talking with Longview’s One Hundred Acres of Heritage Inc. about being that nonprofit that would get a permit to sell alcoholic beverages on Friday evening.
“They will buy the beer supply, and they will sell the beer. They will be responsible for the liability and everything that goes with that on Friday night,” Bennett said. “And then Saturday night, the Great Texas Balloon Race as a nonprofit corporation will pull the permit for Saturday, and we, in turn, will be responsible for the beer sales and service on Saturday."
On both Friday and Saturday, a coupon system will be used in which guests must present identification to be issued both a wristband verifying that they are the legal drinking age of 21 or older and a coupon that they can redeem for a beer.
“Similarly, if you’re seen consuming an alcoholic beverage without that wristband, that beverage will be confiscated,” she said. “Whether you buy the beer or not, you will have to have that wristband to consume the beer, which will prove that we’ve checked your ID."
Every server will be TABC certified, Bennett said, and two TABC-certified servers will be present at every point of sale, whether the sale be through One Hundred Acres of Heritage or the Great Texas Balloon Race. She said the servers will be looking for the signs of anyone who might be overserved or underaged.
“Have you ever tried to confiscate someone’s beer out there?” County Judge Bill Stoudt asked.
“I have, and it’s not always easy,” Bennett replied, “especially if they’re already a little bit inebriated. But we will have volunteers on site who are prepared to do that, and, of course, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is there for extra security. It’s not the sheriff’s department’s charge to confiscate this beer or regulate this, but they will be there for backup should we need help in that situation.”
The number of security personnel will vary depending on peak hours for alcoholic beverage sales, but the board anticipates having three to four security personnel at the beer garden during peak hours and about two o three personnel at its walk-up booth, she said. A map detailing those point-of-sale stations as well as every vendor at the event is being made for the TABC and will be shared with the sheriff’s office.
At each entry point into the event gates, personnel will be searching bags.
“Up until now, we’ve allowed people to bring whole coolers of beer in. Now, we have a new bag policy that restricts the size of bags brought in to 16-by-16-by-8. It’s our policy that we will be checking and searching those bags,” Bennett said.
The board has liability insurance that protects the balloon race up to $2 million per occurrence, but the TN permit from the TABC will change the kind of insurance policy that the board is required to carry to reflect that the event is selling beer and wine on premises, which will cost about $2,000 more for the policy, she said.
“You understand … having a licensed premise, now your exposure to liability is greater on you all?” Stoudt asked.
“Correct,” Bennett said. “However, and our insurance agent pointed this out, we were still liable before this TABC license … for people consuming beer on premises, and yet we had no control over that consumption. By selling the beer and serving the beer and checking IDs, we are still liable, but have some kind of control over the consumption on premises.
“I’m going to be realistic — it’s not going to be perfect,” she said, “but I feel it’s going to be much safer for us and for our guests with this system.”
Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney confirmed with county legal adviser Robin Hill O’Donoghue that the changes placed no additional liability on Gregg County.
GTBR board chairwoman Rhonda Bullard also said, “We’re going from a host liability situation to a for-profit event even though we’re a nonprofit. We will be selling the beer for profit, so that changes the kind of policy we get, but our underwriter has told us that he feels like our risk is less because of the control that we’re going to have in place, so he sees no need to raise our $2 million per incident amount. He really feels better writing this policy than he did with people bringing it in and us having no control.”
Temporary fencing will continue to be used to separate the event from the airfield, Airport Director Roy Miller said, and there has never been a problem of event guests violating federal laws by crossing that fencing.
“What goes on in their area is still their business,” Miller said. “We just don’t want them filtering into our area.”