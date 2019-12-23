Foster Middle School Band Director Nathan Brazell never forgot how bleak he felt getting his first cancer treatment a week before last Christmas.
This Christmas, he's cancer free and paying it forward.
"I thought what better way to be able to celebrate some more success and happiness by doing some Christmas carols with the students," Brazell said before leading nearly 20 of his band students in a performance for patients and staff inside Texas Oncology Center in Longview.
Flanked by students and with his wife and two young sons passing out candy to people in the waiting room, Brazell played his tuba at the place where he was treated for testicular cancer.
"It was stage 3C, which is the most dangerous and aggressive form of it," Brazell said. "I got to ring the bell on Feb. 22, and all of my scans since February have been stable and clear, so, thankfully, I’ve been cancer free since."
He came up with the band performance idea after hearing nurses sing a jingle whenever Texas Oncology patients would ring the bell that announces they have undergone their final cancer treatment.
"A bunch of the nurses and patients and everybody were trying to be as cheery as possible, and I thought, now that I’m thankfully cured and cancer free, that I can spread a little more cheer (and) bring some of my students over to play for them for Christmas caroling," he said.
Shanique Washington, a three-year staff member at Texas Oncology, called Brazell's gesture thoughtful, beautiful and "really sweet."
"Patients love that," Washington said. "This here just brightens their day."