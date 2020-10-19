For 60 years, the Bargain Box, in all its various forms, has helped the Junior League of Longview leave its mark on the city.
With a changing retail landscape, though, the organization has decided it's time to finally close the doors, with the store remaining open for sales of newly stocked merchandise from the local Neiman Marcus Distribution Center in the coming weeks. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
"We've had a really good run and have been so thankful to Neiman's for working with us and partnering through the years," said Callan Searcy, president of the Junior League of Longview. "We looked at the changes in retail and, honestly, the changes in the way people shop and just kind of wanted to close it while the store was still doing well."
Jeanie Folzenlogen, a 50-year-member of the Junior League of Longview, said the Bargain Box started as a thrift store/resale shop on Cotton Street in 1960.
"It's been a great project for the Junior League," said Folzenlogen, who has managed the store since 1989. She also was integral in creating the partnership with the local Neiman Marcus Distribution Center in 1996 that stocked the store with items from the distribution center. "It really has enabled us to put so much money back into the community ... We've done some wonderful things with the funds."
A fellow 50-year member of the League, Barbara McClellan, recalled each member was required to provide $50 of their own items to sell in the store, or pay $50. Then, the women volunteered in the store as well.
"We were truly a resale shop," said McClellan who has continued to work in the store.
The thrift store operated on Cotton Street until 1983, when the League purchased the building where the Bargain Box and League Center are located at 1109 Fourth St.
"We were there as a thrift shop until 1983, when we bought the building on Fourth Street for the League Center, and we moved the Bargain Box with our League Center," Folzenlogen said, explaining that was before the partnership with Neiman Marcus began. "Our members had to have a quota of merchandise they donated. We really had a great thrift store before the Neiman Marcus Distribution Center started, and we did the community partnership with Junior League and Neiman Marcus."
The store had a manager on Cotton Street who moved with the store when it relocated to Fourth Street. Folzenlogen became manager in 1989, when the other manager retired.
"I've always loved the Bargain Box," she said, recalling how she originally agreed to manage it for a year while the organization looked for a new manager.
It worked well, though, for her to remain the store's leader, considering she already was involved with the League.
"What started as one year while we hire someone else in 1989 — I've been there ever since as the manager," for 35 years, Folzenlogen said.
People have come from all over the country to shop the high-end bargains sold through the partnership with Neiman Marcus at the Bargain Box.
"We've had ball gowns that were worn in inaugural balls in Washington," Folzenlogen said.
For her, the Bargain Box was an outlet for a young, stay-at-home mother, and she's loved her work there over the years.
"There was a lot of us back in the old days like that," she said, noting that the League's membership has changed over time. "Probably, most of our League is professional now."
The distribution center was the first business to locate in the Longview Business Park, in 1996. Folzenlogen worked with then-local Neiman Marcus leader Jimmy Howell to forge the partnership.
"It turned into a tremendous partnership, with us purchasing our merchandise from them at a great price and reselling it," she said.
Neiman Marcus put the distribution center up for sale this year, but the facility continues to operate, including plans to continue operation through the holidays, a company representative said.
"Neiman's has been great throughout this whole year and throughout our relationship," Searcy said.
"The Bargain Box would not have been possible without the leadership of its longtime manager, Jeanie Folzenlogen, who has managed the store since 1989. Mrs. Folzenlogen was an integral part of the collaboration with Neiman Marcus in 1996 and has been vital to the operations of the Bargain Box to this day," information from the Junior League says. "Numerous other women have contributed to the store’s success including: Terry Wohlfahrt, Judy Tidmore, Kathy Lancaster, Rebecca Melton, Donna Park, Patty Shappell, Gay Kirkland, Barbara McClellan, Linda Petty, Lisa Tiller, Liz Lockhart, and hundreds of league member volunteers. The Junior League of Longview expresses great appreciation to Neiman Marcus, Jeanie Folzenlogen, past employees, member volunteers, and the many faithful shoppers from near and far, who have supported the Bargain Box over the years and in turn have helped to make a significant impact on the Longview Community that will continue to live on."
The Junior League is dedicated to "promoting women, voluntarism, and community support."
"During the tenure of this partnership, the League has been able to return thousands of dollars back into the community through projects, grants, and scholarships," information from the League says. "We have been proud to support Habitat for Humanity, East Texas Literacy Council, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Windridge Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Forever Friends Mentoring Program, Longview City Parks, Asbury House, Gregg County Historical Museum, Teen Court, Buckner Children and Family Services, Boys and Girls Club of Gregg County, Longview Child Development Center, Texas Shakespeare Festival, Lear Park Softball Fields, Artsview Children’s Theatre, Jack Mann Splash Pad, Newgate Mission, Heartisans, and WOW Children’s Museum. We also serve the community through our own programs, including Girl Talk, Skills for Success, Poverty Conference, and School Supply Train."
Amanda Martin, vice president, supply chain from Neiman Marcus Group, praised the relationship in a prepared statement.
"We are so proud of our relationship with the organization and their tremendous community impact," Martin said. "We know the Junior League will continue to drive meaningful ways to raise funds in Longview. We consider ourselves fortunate to be a part of this philanthropic story and legacy."
Searcy said the store's exact closing date hasn't been set, and recalled the neat partnerships and promotions the store had offered over the years in conjunction with Neiman Marcus, designer products and fur coats, for instance. She herself loves a William Goodman painting she purchased from the Bargain Box and that hangs in her home now.
"I think one of the things I love most about the League is there are all these amazing ladies and creative women," Searcy said. "We've already started looking at what we're going to do next."
The organization is financially sound and exploring new fundraising opportunities, she said.
"We have started a task force and we're looking at what's going to be next for us," Searcy said. "It's a big change, but it's an exciting opportunity for us to figure out what are the ways that funding is changing and how can we adapt and grow for the future."