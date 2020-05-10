Doors to the Bargain Box might be closed, but next week shoppers can shop the Longview store virtually as its owners work out terms with its beleaguered supplier.
The Junior League of Longview operates the Bargain Box, which features merchandise from Dallas-based luxury chain Neiman Marcus at reduced prices, with proceeds benefiting the organization’s community service projects such as the yearly School Supply Train.
The store has been closed for more than a month in response to social distancing guidelines related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, the store will host two virtual live sales — one at noon and another at 8 p.m. — on its Facebook page, the league’s 2019-20 President Kelsey Runge said.
“We have a new shipment of fabulous Neiman Marcus merchandise ready for customers to shop from the comfort of their own abode, be invoiced via email and pick up their prepaid items curbside for the two days following the sale,” Runge said.
An actual reopening date for the Bargain Box hasn’t been announced.
Meanwhile, Junior League leadership has met with representatives from Neiman Marcus to talk about the future of their relationship, after the company announced in March that it was selling its distribution center in Longview. Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy Thursday.
“We have spoken to a Neiman’s representative pre-COVID-19 and will meet soon to discuss details of our partnership. I have no further details at this time,” Runge said.
It’s a busy time for the Junior League.
On Friday, the group presented its Crystal Pineapple Award to the city of Longview for its constant support and trust in planning the Longview 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration.
The Crystal Pineapple Award is given each year to a local entity for its invaluable contribution to the community and its dedicated support to the Junior League, Runge said.
The Junior League hosted the Sesquicentennial Ball on Feb. 16 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. The event was sold out several months in advance and featured a keynote address from Gov. Greg Abbott.
Over a two-week period in February and March, the nonprofit group held a Passport Program for young people to visit several Longview museums and points of interest.
Runge said the Passport Program was an example of how the Junior League is constantly looking for ways to make an impact in the community.
“Although the events with the Passport Program were cut short due to the COVID-19 health crisis, we are very proud of our chairs, Kelly Belt and Ashley Perkins for their tenacity in planning the span of events for area children and families,” Runge said. “At this time, JLL will not be hosting a Passport Program in 2020-2021, but are exploring ways for the annual Monster Dash event to involve downtown businesses and be a fun kickoff to other Halloween/Fall activities.”
Runge’s term as president ends in June, and Callan Searcy will assume the presidency.
City of Longview Community Services Director Laura Hill said she was on a teleconference call earlier this week with some Junior League representatives, who “were so pleased with the way the Passport Program went … that they want to use that model to do some things in the fall … so that Longview 150 idea is giving rise to a continuing community collaboration.”
Runge said the sesquicentennial celebration was a success for the League.
“Longview’s citizens truly came together to celebrate the history and future of our city,” Runge said, “and a byproduct of that raised over $100,000 for local scholarships and programming which will go directly back into the community. The city of Longview has loyally supported (the Junior League of Longview) for the past 80 years, and for that we are grateful.”