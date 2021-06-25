From beautifully smoked meats and delicious sides to scratch-made sauces and desserts, Bryan Bingham is looking to leave his mark on the craft barbecue world while bringing something new to East Texas at his Sunbird Barbecue.
And even though it’s still in a soft opening phase, those who want a taste of Bingham’s mouth-watering foods should arrive early because the lines are already long at Longview’s newest barbecue joint with patrons eager to try the former Bodacious on Mobberly pitmaster’s newest venture.
“We’re a craft barbecue restaurant,” Bingham said. “We’re going to have staples for you like your traditional barbecue that you’re looking for, but we’re also trying to do something different and fun.”
Located in a food trailer parked at Heritage the Market at Green Top, 7486 U.S. 259 in Longview, Sunbird Barbecue is serving brisket, pork and turkey daily with rotating sides, a weekly sausage, occasional desserts and other specials. Meats can be served as is or prepared as sandwiches or tacos. Co-owner David Segovia is bringing his scratch-made green sauce to the table, with more sauces to come soon.
Bingham also is working to offer ribs as often as he can and hopes to have them on the regular menu soon, though a nationwide meat shortage is causing a bit of a holdup in adding them to the staple menu.
“As we continue to grow and expand, we’ll be able to offer even more of the traditional stuff,” Bingham said.
Bingham, his wife Kimmy, and Segovia left Bodacious on Mobberly together to venture out on their own. Their new business, Sunbird Barbecue, comes in partnership with brothers Nishil and Vivek Patel, owners of Heritage Wine & Spirits and Heritage the Market at Green Top.
After stints working at other restaurants, Bingham was approached and began working at Bodacious on Mobberly shortly after Texas Monthly’s 2017 list was released. The list ranked Bodacious on Mobberly as the fourth best barbecue joint in the state.
Segovia, who started barbecuing first in his backyard, began working with Bingham at Bodacious on Mobberly a couple of years ago. A Longview High School graduate, Segovia said he found his niche in barbecue and he and Bingham meshed well together.
“Though we’re two totally opposite people, we balance each other out. He definitely balances me out, and I hope I balance him out,” Segovia said. “We have a good time and we have fun, and you don’t get that with everyone that you work with.”
At Sunbird Barbecue, both men help cook and season the staple meats but Bingham’s creativity takes flight when it comes to sausage and boudain specials. This week’s sausage is a poblano taco sausage. At Bodacious, the restaurant had a house sausage and Bingham would create a special sausage on Thursdays. At Sunbird, the special sausage will be available all week and will then change the following week, allowing people more opportunities to try it.
Everything at Sunbird is made in-house and from scratch, with the exception of the barbecue sauce which currently comes from the East Texas-based Iron & Smoke Craft BBQ. Bingham said he’s working to perfect his own scratch-made sauce, but until then, he’s supporting another local business.
Kimmy Bingham helps make the sides and occasional desserts, though Sunbird plans to start offering her desserts more routinely soon.
On Wednesday, several people already were in line at Sunbird Barbecue at 10:45 a.m. By 11 a.m. when the food trailer officially opened its window, the line was at least a dozen people long. Many of those were patrons who know Bingham and Segovia from their time at Bodacious on Mobberly and who came for the quality foods.
“That same quality that people would expect from us over there is here. We strive for perfection,” Bryan Bingham said. “We’re not going to send anything out unless it’s the best that it can be.”
While he didn’t know exactly what to expect when venturing out on his own, Bingham said the community response has been overwhelming. From turnouts at pop-up events to Sunbird’s soft opening, the community has been strong in its support.
“Since we’ve been here, people are so happy for us. They’re proud of us,” he said. “It’s been more than I could have ever imagined.”
Sunbird Barbecue is currently open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until the food is sold out. Bingham said he plans to play around with the hours and is considering offering an occasional dinner service to cater to those who can’t make it out at lunchtime.
The restaurant also plans to announce an official grand opening soon, but Bingham already has big hopes and dreams for the future. He wants to package and ship his products out, helping to grow Sunbird’s reach even more.
He also knows Sunbird Barbecue will outgrow its food trailer in the near future and he’s already looking at a permanent brick and mortar structure.
“We have all sorts of things we want to do. We want to be creative with it. We want to have fun,” he said. “I would say the biggest thing is going to be getting into a building and being able to do even more than we’re already doing. We have a building in mind and if that doesn’t work out we’ll go to the drawing board.”
In the meantime, he’s just enjoying having his own restaurant and the freedom it gives him to be creative in his food offerings.
“We can make whatever we’re in the mood to make,” he said. “We could be working here today and bounce around ideas about what we should do tomorrow. We can really be creative and give people something new and different.”