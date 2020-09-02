A courtroom of masked people, spread out, separated by empty chairs. Jurors distanced along the far side of the courtroom, in the jury box and in the gallery. Protective screens separating the judge and witness stand.
Gregg County’s 124th District and County Court at Law No. 2 courtrooms were anything but normal Tuesday as they welcomed jurors for the first time in months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jury selection took place Monday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, another new normal for the time being.
Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court presided over a felony DWI case Tuesday. Jurors were spread out in the jury box and partly in the far side of the courtroom with two to three seats between each for social distancing.
At least part of the jury will sit in the “audience” area to distance themselves during the trial.
“So far, things seem to be going good,” Charles said. This trial is expected to last no more than two days.
Each table and desk had clear barriers installed. Half of the courtroom was reserved for the audience, all socially distanced with some rows blocked off with police tape.
All jurors wore face masks or clear plastic face shields. Lawyers and the defendant also wore face shields while the judge and other court officers wore masks.
Lawyers spoke to witnesses from a podium, distanced at least 6 feet away from the stand.
Charles said previously said these early trials will help the county figure out “what works and what doesn’t work” under the new guidelines such as evidence handling and where best to seat members of the jury.
“I’m sure there will be some adjustments that we will make for the next round of trials in September, but nothing major so far,” he said.
Gregg County is the second county in Texas to resume jury trials.
The county had developed a plan under state guidelines to begin jury trials in July. However, a spike in COVID-19 cases forced the delay of that plan.
}In order to resume jury trials, the county had to present a plan meeting safety guidelines requiring social distancing, masks, screening for security, screening for health and more to the Office of Court Administration.
Two Gregg County courts are expected to conduct jury trials each week.
{p dir=”ltr”}Courts have been conducting limited in-person hearings as well as using the video conferencing application Zoom since the pandemic began.